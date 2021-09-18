What's up: Top news in Titusville

Historic Preservation Board Annual Workshop

This event has been moved to the North Brevard Senior Center at 909 Lane Ave., Titusville, FL 32780. The Historic Preservation Board will hold an informational workshop at the North Brevard Senior Center about Neighborhood Revitalization through Historic & Neighborhood Conservation. Mrs. Vicki Oldham of Newtown Alive will give a presentation on Sarasota’s Newtown African American Neighborhood’s experience in developing a conservation and branding program. An update on the renovation of the Carter House will also be given. The City of Titusville Historic Preservation Board invites you to attend this informational workshop. Read more