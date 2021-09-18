What's up: Top news in Titusville
Historic Preservation Board Annual Workshop
This event has been moved to the North Brevard Senior Center at 909 Lane Ave., Titusville, FL 32780. The Historic Preservation Board will hold an informational workshop at the North Brevard Senior Center about Neighborhood Revitalization through Historic & Neighborhood Conservation. Mrs. Vicki Oldham of Newtown Alive will give a presentation on Sarasota’s Newtown African American Neighborhood’s experience in developing a conservation and branding program. An update on the renovation of the Carter House will also be given. The City of Titusville Historic Preservation Board invites you to attend this informational workshop. Read more
Titusville Fire Chief Mike Woodward Accepts Job at Oviedo Fire Rescue
BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – Friday marked the end of a career for Titusville Fire Chief Mike Woodward. After serving the community faithfully for over 26 years, the last 9 years as Fire Chief, Chief Woodward is moving on. Woodward has accepted the position of Fire Chief with the... Read more
Gerald Clyde 'Bono' Britton
TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Gerald Clyde "Bono" Britton, 84, passed away on Sept. 11, 2021, in Titusville. Jerry was born Nov. 26, 1936, to Clyde and Esther Britton in Watersmeet, Michigan. He graduated from Watersmeet High School in 1954, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Merchant Marines and U.S. Army from 1955-59, including an overseas deployment in Korea. Read more
Inspiration4 launch draws crowds to Florida's Space Coast
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Gabor Seres spent Wednesday counting down to liftoff. "Night launches and just after dusk, it is spectacular. It’s like the sun rising over there. Beautiful site, beautiful site," Seres said. He and his wife drove down from Jacksonville Wednesday morning around 1:30 a.m. He was pleasantly... Read more
