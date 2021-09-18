CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Titusville, FL

What's up: Top news in Titusville

Titusville Today
Titusville Today
 6 days ago

(TITUSVILLE, FL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Titusville.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Titusville / titusville.com

Historic Preservation Board Annual Workshop

Historic Preservation Board Annual Workshop

This event has been moved to the North Brevard Senior Center at 909 Lane Ave., Titusville, FL 32780. The Historic Preservation Board will hold an informational workshop at the North Brevard Senior Center about Neighborhood Revitalization through Historic & Neighborhood Conservation. Mrs. Vicki Oldham of Newtown Alive will give a presentation on Sarasota’s Newtown African American Neighborhood’s experience in developing a conservation and branding program. An update on the renovation of the Carter House will also be given. The City of Titusville Historic Preservation Board invites you to attend this informational workshop. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Titusville / spacecoastdaily.com

Titusville Fire Chief Mike Woodward Accepts Job at Oviedo Fire Rescue

Titusville Fire Chief Mike Woodward Accepts Job at Oviedo Fire Rescue

BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – Friday marked the end of a career for Titusville Fire Chief Mike Woodward. After serving the community faithfully for over 26 years, the last 9 years as Fire Chief, Chief Woodward is moving on. Woodward has accepted the position of Fire Chief with the... Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Titusville / yourdailyglobe.com

Gerald Clyde 'Bono' Britton

Gerald Clyde 'Bono' Britton

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - Gerald Clyde "Bono" Britton, 84, passed away on Sept. 11, 2021, in Titusville. Jerry was born Nov. 26, 1936, to Clyde and Esther Britton in Watersmeet, Michigan. He graduated from Watersmeet High School in 1954, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Merchant Marines and U.S. Army from 1955-59, including an overseas deployment in Korea. Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Florida / fox35orlando.com

Inspiration4 launch draws crowds to Florida's Space Coast

Inspiration4 launch draws crowds to Florida's Space Coast

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Gabor Seres spent Wednesday counting down to liftoff. "Night launches and just after dusk, it is spectacular. It’s like the sun rising over there. Beautiful site, beautiful site," Seres said. He and his wife drove down from Jacksonville Wednesday morning around 1:30 a.m. He was pleasantly... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Titusville, FL
Titusville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Titusville Today

Titusville Today

Titusville, FL
129
Followers
245
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Titusville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy