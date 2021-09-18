CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wausau, WI

What's up: Top news in Wausau

Wausau Today
Wausau Today
 6 days ago

(WAUSAU, WI) The news in Wausau never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Wausau area, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Wausau / wausaupilotandreview.com

Woman who crashed motorhome into Marathon County Jail faces 5th OWI charge

Woman who crashed motorhome into Marathon County Jail faces 5th OWI charge

A former Wausau woman who purposely crashed her motorhome into the Huber entrance of the Marathon County Jail is facing felony charges of fifth-offense operating while intoxicated, according to court documents. Sewayna Bombagi, 50, is jailed on a $1,500 cash bond. Bombagi lists a Wisconsin Rapids address but formerly lived... Read more

Comments
avatar

seriously what does it take to lose your license permanently these days? she's quite obviously a danger to herself and others. FIVE DUI.

2 likes 1 dislike 1 reply

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Wausau / wausaupilotandreview.com

Warrant issued for Wausau woman accused of stealing elderly man’s rent payments

Warrant issued for Wausau woman accused of stealing elderly man’s rent payments

A warrant has been issued for a 39-year-old Wausau woman accused of stealing 11 months worth of rent payments from an elderly man she helped care for, after she failed to appear in court to face two felony charges. Holly R. Mecikalski was expected Thursday in Marathon County Circuit Court... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Wausau / onfocus.news

Wausau Cyclones Announce Community Name The Mascot Contest

Wausau Cyclones Announce Community Name The Mascot Contest

Wausau (OnFocus) – The Wausau Cyclones have announced a community contest to name the Cyclones mascot, which begins today on wausaucyclones.com. All community members are invited to submit a mascot name through September 22nd. Fans that submit a name will become eligible to win a Cyclones prize pack. The Cyclones will then unveil their mascot and name prior to the Home Opener. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Wausau / wsaw.com

Launch conducts conference for third year

Launch conducts conference for third year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Launch Leadership Conference took place for the third time today to help business leaders refresh their passion for their work and see the next steps to their development more clearly. The conference was held in the auditorium of the Grand Theater from 9:00 a.m. to... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wausau, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Wausau, WI
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Wausau Today

Wausau Today

Wausau, WI
28
Followers
255
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wausau Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy