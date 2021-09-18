What's up: Top news in Wausau

(WAUSAU, WI) The news in Wausau never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Woman who crashed motorhome into Marathon County Jail faces 5th OWI charge A former Wausau woman who purposely crashed her motorhome into the Huber entrance of the Marathon County Jail is facing felony charges of fifth-offense operating while intoxicated, according to court documents. Sewayna Bombagi, 50, is jailed on a $1,500 cash bond. Bombagi lists a Wisconsin Rapids address but formerly lived... Read more

Warrant issued for Wausau woman accused of stealing elderly man’s rent payments A warrant has been issued for a 39-year-old Wausau woman accused of stealing 11 months worth of rent payments from an elderly man she helped care for, after she failed to appear in court to face two felony charges. Holly R. Mecikalski was expected Thursday in Marathon County Circuit Court... Read more

Wausau Cyclones Announce Community Name The Mascot Contest Wausau (OnFocus) – The Wausau Cyclones have announced a community contest to name the Cyclones mascot, which begins today on wausaucyclones.com. All community members are invited to submit a mascot name through September 22nd. Fans that submit a name will become eligible to win a Cyclones prize pack. The Cyclones will then unveil their mascot and name prior to the Home Opener. Read more

