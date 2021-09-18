News wrap: Top stories in Findlay
(FINDLAY, OH) What’s going on in Findlay? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Bradshaw Assigned to Serve as Commander at the Findlay District Headquarters
Columbus – On July 18, Staff Lieutenant Anthony C. Bradshaw was promoted to the rank of captain by Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. Captain Bradshaw will transfer from his current assignment at the Columbus District Headquarters to serve as commander at the Findlay District Headquarters. Captain Bradshaw joined the...
Burton gets win in his first BFL Buckeye event
Wilson Burton decided to fish his first Buckeye Division Phoenix Bass Fishing League (BFL) tournament "just for fun.". After winning the super two-day event on Lake Erie last weekend (Sept.11-12), he likely would love to have that much fun every time he fishes a bass tourney. "I'm no big Lake...
Mazza Museum’s One-of-a-Kind STEAM Education Center Opens
The University of Findlay's Mazza Museum held a grand opening ceremony for the Joseph and Judith Conda STEAM Education Center on Friday, Sept. 10. A ribbon-cutting took place outside the STEAM Education Center, located in the Virginia B. Gardner Fine Arts Pavilion, and several University officials, community members, and donors gave remarks.
Alzheimer's program set
The Alzheimer's Association Northwest Ohio Chapter will hold an educational program titled "Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia" for families and community members impacted by the disease. The hour-long event will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, 206 Broadway St. Topics to be covered include the...
