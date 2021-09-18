News wrap: Top stories in Findlay

(FINDLAY, OH) What’s going on in Findlay? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Bradshaw Assigned to Serve as Commander at the Findlay District Headquarters Columbus – On July 18, Staff Lieutenant Anthony C. Bradshaw was promoted to the rank of captain by Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. Captain Bradshaw will transfer from his current assignment at the Columbus District Headquarters to serve as commander at the Findlay District Headquarters. Captain Bradshaw joined the...

Burton gets win in his first BFL Buckeye event Wilson Burton decided to fish his first Buckeye Division Phoenix Bass Fishing League (BFL) tournament "just for fun.". After winning the super two-day event on Lake Erie last weekend (Sept.11-12), he likely would love to have that much fun every time he fishes a bass tourney. "I'm no big Lake...

Mazza Museum's One-of-a-Kind STEAM Education Center Opens The University of Findlay's Mazza Museum held a grand opening ceremony for the Joseph and Judith Conda STEAM Education Center on Friday, Sept. 10. A ribbon-cutting took place outside the STEAM Education Center, located in the Virginia B. Gardner Fine Arts Pavilion, and several University officials, community members, and donors gave remarks.

