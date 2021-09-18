CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn news wrap: What’s trending

 6 days ago

(AUBURN, AL) What’s going on in Auburn? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Auburn football fans bask in UCF’s shocking loss to Louisville

Auburn football fans bask in UCF’s shocking loss to Louisville

Former Auburn football head coach Gus Malzahn has tasted defeat for the very first time as the lead voice of the UCF locker room. The Louisville Cardinals outlasted the Knights in spectacular fashion 42-35 after Jaylin Alderman took back a deflected Dillon Gabriel pass back to the dish to go ahead for good. Read more

Comments
avatar

oh but win Guz was at auburn and winning auburn fans were riding the guz bus I really don't understand how anyone can't see if it wasn't for cam Newton auburn still would be celebrating their 1 natty

3 likes 1 reply

avatar

I don't think AU fans reveled at his loss. Malzahn was fired, so his moving to UCF was Auburn's doing. He beat Alabama/Saban 3 times; more than most coaches can say, and that's what is most expected of an Auburn coach.

1 like 1 dislike

Alabama NewsCenter — Harold Franklin, First Black Student to Attend Auburn, Dies at 88

Alabama NewsCenter — Harold Franklin, First Black Student to Attend Auburn, Dies at 88

Harold Franklin, the first African American student to attend Auburn University, has died at the age of 88. Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Kelly Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Munford. Franklin will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. Seating will be limited and masks are required. Interment will be in Pine Hill Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 17 from noon to 7 p.m. at Terry’s Metropolitan Mortuary in Talladega. Read more

Marquis Burks has 'shown a lot of growth' on Auburn D-line

Marquis Burks has 'shown a lot of growth' on Auburn D-line

AUBURN, Alabama — Through two games, Marquis Burks isn't just getting it done on the stat sheet. Every part of his performances against Akron and Alabama State impressed his coaches, so much so that after both games, Auburn's defensive staff voted him the Tigers' defensive lineman of the week. After... Read more

Auburn Involvement for 9/20 through 9/24

Auburn Involvement for 9/20 through 9/24

Read more

Comments / 0

 

