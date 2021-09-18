Auburn news wrap: What’s trending

(AUBURN, AL) What’s going on in Auburn? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Auburn football fans bask in UCF’s shocking loss to Louisville Former Auburn football head coach Gus Malzahn has tasted defeat for the very first time as the lead voice of the UCF locker room. The Louisville Cardinals outlasted the Knights in spectacular fashion 42-35 after Jaylin Alderman took back a deflected Dillon Gabriel pass back to the dish to go ahead for good. Read more

Alabama NewsCenter — Harold Franklin, First Black Student to Attend Auburn, Dies at 88 Harold Franklin, the first African American student to attend Auburn University, has died at the age of 88. Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Kelly Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Munford. Franklin will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. Seating will be limited and masks are required. Interment will be in Pine Hill Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 17 from noon to 7 p.m. at Terry’s Metropolitan Mortuary in Talladega. Read more

Marquis Burks has 'shown a lot of growth' on Auburn D-line AUBURN, Alabama — Through two games, Marquis Burks isn't just getting it done on the stat sheet. Every part of his performances against Akron and Alabama State impressed his coaches, so much so that after both games, Auburn's defensive staff voted him the Tigers' defensive lineman of the week. After... Read more

