What's up: Top news in Prescott

Onetime Arizona fugitive sentenced to 28 years for attacking camper
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A 44-year-old Prescott man who fled in 2019 while on trial for a brutal attack on a camper has been sentenced to 28 years in prison, authorities said. Robert David Pearsall III absconded two days before jurors in his Yavapai County Superior Court trial convicted him on attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault charges. Read more
Obituary: Karen Zeiders Morse
Karen Zeiders Morse, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Sept. 7, 2021, at the age of 70. She was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to Alton and Anna Zeiders on July 8, 1951. Karen worked for several organizations in Pennsylvania before working for Bechtel Corp. and moving to Gaithersburg, Maryland, where she met her husband to be, Robert Morse, who also worked at Bechtel. Read more
2795 Mystic Canyon Drive, Prescott, AZ, 86303
2795 Mystic Canyon Drive Contact Stephanie Woods for more information. Woods Hometown Realty 928 237 4455 Build your dream home on this slightly sloped .96 acre premium lot with unobstructed fantastic views to the east and north in the Ranch at Prescott! Just minutes from shopping and restaurants. All underground utilities at the homesite. Address also listed as 678 W Lee Blvd, Prescott. Read more
