CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Prescott, AZ

What's up: Top news in Prescott

Prescott News Watch
Prescott News Watch
 6 days ago

(PRESCOTT, AZ) Here are today’s top stories from the Prescott area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Arizona / ktar.com

Onetime Arizona fugitive sentenced to 28 years for attacking camper

Onetime Arizona fugitive sentenced to 28 years for attacking camper

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A 44-year-old Prescott man who fled in 2019 while on trial for a brutal attack on a camper has been sentenced to 28 years in prison, authorities said. Robert David Pearsall III absconded two days before jurors in his Yavapai County Superior Court trial convicted him on attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault charges. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Prescott / signalsaz.com

Follow your Gut! Free Yourself from Painful Gas

Follow your Gut! Free Yourself from Painful Gas

Nothing ruins a great time quite like painful gas. Whether you are dressed up at a social event or binging shows in your sweatpants, nobody wants to feel bloated. Severe gas can be quite painful and shouldn’t be ignored. For the sake of your comfort, your health, and your social life, don’t wait, find a solution that lets the pressure off. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Prescott / dcourier.com

Obituary: Karen Zeiders Morse

Obituary: Karen Zeiders Morse

Karen Zeiders Morse, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Sept. 7, 2021, at the age of 70. She was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to Alton and Anna Zeiders on July 8, 1951. Karen worked for several organizations in Pennsylvania before working for Bechtel Corp. and moving to Gaithersburg, Maryland, where she met her husband to be, Robert Morse, who also worked at Bechtel. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Prescott / youtube.com

2795 Mystic Canyon Drive, Prescott, AZ, 86303

2795 Mystic Canyon Drive, Prescott, AZ, 86303

2795 Mystic Canyon Drive Contact Stephanie Woods for more information. Woods Hometown Realty 928 237 4455 Build your dream home on this slightly sloped .96 acre premium lot with unobstructed fantastic views to the east and north in the Ranch at Prescott! Just minutes from shopping and restaurants. All underground utilities at the homesite. Address also listed as 678 W Lee Blvd, Prescott. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prescott, AZ
Government
City
Prescott, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Prescott News Watch

Prescott News Watch

Prescott, AZ
186
Followers
259
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

With Prescott News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy