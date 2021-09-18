Trending local news in Williamsport

(WILLIAMSPORT, PA) What’s going on in Williamsport? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Williamsport 9-year-old mows over 50 lawns Keeping a lawn maintained can be a difficult task for many. Jack McNett, 9, of the Williamsport area has now mowed over 50 lawns throughout the community with a non-profit organization called Raising Men Lawn Care Services. The non-profit organization gives young people the opportunity to help out those in... Read more

Williamsport food bank pitches in during Hunger Action Month WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — September is “National Hunger Action Month” and a local organization says the need to feed has increased since the pandemic. Food insecurity is something that affects people from all backgrounds. This month, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is spreading awareness in an effort to end hunger in our communities. Read more

DA Won't Prosecute Against Not Wearing Masks in Schools DA Won't Prosecute Against Not Wearing Masks in Schools Read more

