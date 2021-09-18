Trending local news in Williamsport
(WILLIAMSPORT, PA) What’s going on in Williamsport? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Williamsport 9-year-old mows over 50 lawns
Keeping a lawn maintained can be a difficult task for many. Jack McNett, 9, of the Williamsport area has now mowed over 50 lawns throughout the community with a non-profit organization called Raising Men Lawn Care Services. The non-profit organization gives young people the opportunity to help out those in... Read more
Nice idea. But do they know that lawn service is a taxable service and requires payment of 6% on the dollar to the government of Pennsylvania ?
Williamsport food bank pitches in during Hunger Action Month
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — September is “National Hunger Action Month” and a local organization says the need to feed has increased since the pandemic. Food insecurity is something that affects people from all backgrounds. This month, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank is spreading awareness in an effort to end hunger in our communities. Read more
DA Won't Prosecute Against Not Wearing Masks in Schools
DA Won't Prosecute Against Not Wearing Masks in Schools Read more
Wildcats Held Scoreless Against Warriors, 2-0
Box Score WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – Penn College traveled across town in the Battle for the Lumber and dropped a 2-0 decision to Lycoming College in a non-conference women's soccer match Wednesday evening. The Wildcats fell to 2-1, while the Warriors improved to 4-1. How it Happened: Sydney Sellers scored the... Read more