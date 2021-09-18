Top Zanesville news stories
Zanesville singer Nightbirde provides update during AGT finale
During the America’s Got Talent finale the Zanesville singer ‘Nightbirde’ took to Instagram to speak out after exiting from the show after her cancer battle. It’s so hard for me to not be on the @agt stage for the finals this week. I bet you never saw someone win so hard and lose so hard at the same time. This isn’t how the story was supposed to go. Read more
Medical Director issues statement about COVID-19 cases in Muskingum County
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The cases of COVID-19 are spiking in our area, especially in school age children. Zanesville/Muskingum County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Jack Butterfield issued the following statement . Read more
Dr. Nuwan Pilapitiya, Family Practitioner | Genesis HealthCare System
Meet Nuwan Pilapitiya, M.D., a family medicine physician with Genesis Primary Care. Dr. Pilapitiya completed his doctor of medicine degree at St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies. He then completed his family medicine residency at Drexel University College of Family Medicine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Among the many services he provides are annual wellness exams, acute illness visits, diabetes education, routine office visits for chronic disease management, and minor surgical procedures. Read more
Paul E. Schluesser
Paul E. Schluessler, 78 passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021. He spent his last evening watching the Las Vegas Raiders with his son, Paul W. Paul was a 1960 graduate of Zanesville High School. He owned West Pike Shell for 40 years. He was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan and enjoyed traveling with family and friends to numerous NASCAR races. He was also a fan of the Las Vegas Raiders and Detroit Tigers. Read more