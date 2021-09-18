Top Zanesville news stories

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

 6 days ago

(ZANESVILLE, OH) The news in Zanesville never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Zanesville area, click here.

Zanesville / wtrf.com

Zanesville singer Nightbirde provides update during AGT finale

During the America’s Got Talent finale the Zanesville singer ‘Nightbirde’ took to Instagram to speak out after exiting from the show after her cancer battle. It’s so hard for me to not be on the @agt stage for the finals this week. I bet you never saw someone win so hard and lose so hard at the same time. This isn’t how the story was supposed to go. Read more

Comments
avatar

She was Blessed with a incredible gift...not just using her voice to sing, but using words that soothe her soul. She's hurting and alone... I'm 💔 at her pain and 🙏 she has many more words to share with us.

Muskingum County / whiznews.com

Medical Director issues statement about COVID-19 cases in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The cases of COVID-19 are spiking in our area, especially in school age children. Zanesville/Muskingum County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Jack Butterfield issued the following statement . Read more

Comments
avatar

I'm done arguing with ignorant people talk to your dr get vaccinated its that simple stop with the so called free thinking conspiracy theories you people are the problem ✌

4 likes

avatar

How many of these cases are actual flu or just a cold? I don’t trust the tests still to this day. They have no way of testing for the variants either but they spout of #s for them. How do they know it’s a variant if they can’t test for them?

1 like 1 dislike 1 reply

Zanesville / youtube.com

Dr. Nuwan Pilapitiya, Family Practitioner | Genesis HealthCare System

Meet Nuwan Pilapitiya, M.D., a family medicine physician with Genesis Primary Care. Dr. Pilapitiya completed his doctor of medicine degree at St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies. He then completed his family medicine residency at Drexel University College of Family Medicine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Among the many services he provides are annual wellness exams, acute illness visits, diabetes education, routine office visits for chronic disease management, and minor surgical procedures. Read more

Zanesville / whiznews.com

Paul E. Schluesser

Paul E. Schluessler, 78 passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021. He spent his last evening watching the Las Vegas Raiders with his son, Paul W. Paul was a 1960 graduate of Zanesville High School. He owned West Pike Shell for 40 years. He was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan and enjoyed traveling with family and friends to numerous NASCAR races. He was also a fan of the Las Vegas Raiders and Detroit Tigers. Read more

Comments / 0

Zanesville, OH
