Top Zanesville news stories

TOP VIEWED

Zanesville singer Nightbirde provides update during AGT finale During the America’s Got Talent finale the Zanesville singer ‘Nightbirde’ took to Instagram to speak out after exiting from the show after her cancer battle. It’s so hard for me to not be on the @agt stage for the finals this week. I bet you never saw someone win so hard and lose so hard at the same time. This isn’t how the story was supposed to go. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Medical Director issues statement about COVID-19 cases in Muskingum County ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The cases of COVID-19 are spiking in our area, especially in school age children. Zanesville/Muskingum County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Jack Butterfield issued the following statement . Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Dr. Nuwan Pilapitiya, Family Practitioner | Genesis HealthCare System Meet Nuwan Pilapitiya, M.D., a family medicine physician with Genesis Primary Care. Dr. Pilapitiya completed his doctor of medicine degree at St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies. He then completed his family medicine residency at Drexel University College of Family Medicine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Among the many services he provides are annual wellness exams, acute illness visits, diabetes education, routine office visits for chronic disease management, and minor surgical procedures. Read more

