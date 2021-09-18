CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots vs. Jets: Three to Watch on Offense vs. New York

By Mike D'Abate
PatriotMaven
PatriotMaven
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vxoUk_0c0RQ8rs00

The New England Patriots and New York Jets are set to meet for the first of two meetings in 2021.

The Patriots travel to the ‘green side’ of the Meadowlands, New Jersey as they will take on the 0-1 Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey at 1:00pm ET on Sunday, September 19. Like their opponents, the Pats are seeking to avoid an 0-2 start, as well as the cellar of the AFC East.

Though many Patriots players are expected to garner some attention during Sunday’s matchup, here are three players on offense that might raise an eyebrow when the Pats take the field against the Jets.

Damien Harris

Despite his high-profile sputter last Sunday, Harris will once again be the feature back for the Patriots in week two. His fumble in the fourth-quarter against the Dolphins was costly, but should not change the fact that the Alabama product had a very effective day running the football. Harris rushed for 100 yards on a career-high 23 carries in New England’s 17-16 loss. Still, the 24-year-old was his toughest critic; acknowledging that his miscue cost the Patriots the chance to win.

On Sunday, he will need to show resilience, as the Pats give him the chance for redemption. Fortunately for the Patriots, Harris is quite capable of demonstrating the on-field prowess and mental toughness to revitalize the Pats rushing attack against New York. Last season, he led the Patriots with 691 rushing yards on 137 carries last season, despite missing six games due to finger and ankle ailments that resulted in a pair of stints on injured reserve. Look for Harris to be the top option in New England’s running back rotation, seeing the majority of his snaps as an early-down option. However, Josh McDaniels may choose to utilize Harris in a handful of select series as a pass-catching option out of the backfield. Last season, Harris turned the initial five catches of his career into 52 receiving yards.

Kendrick Bourne

Bourne, perhaps, may be the Patriots pass-catcher with the most knowledge of the Jets defensive schemes. Having practiced against a Robert Saleh-designed defense in San Francisco, the 26-year-old is likely to recognize much of what New England may see on Sunday. While he only logged one reception for 17 yards on Sunday against the Dolphins, Bourne can be an effective target for Mac Jones, either in the slot or on the outside.

The versatile wideout is coming off of the most productive season of his four-year career. Appearing in 15 of the Niners’ 16 games, Bourne was targeted 72 times, compiling 49 receptions on 667 yards receiving. He ranked second on the team behind receiver Brandon Aiyuk in all three categories. He also scored a pair of touchdowns. Along with solid stats, Bourne also proved to be reliable when taking the field. He took 688 of a possible 1,096 offensive snaps, while making five starts for San Francisco in 2020. However, Bourne proved to be a starting-caliber player throughout the season, as well as a top-two wide receiver option for the Niners. On Sunday, Bourne should see a the majority of his time as the Patriots ‘Z’ receiver, while seeing some snaps at the ‘X’ role, as well.

Right Tackle, Offensive Line

With starting right tackle Trent Brown having been declared ‘Out’ for Sunday’s matchup, the Pats may once again turn to back up swing tackle Justin Herron. Listed third on the Pats depth chart at the position, Herron was Brown’s initial replacement against Miami. However, the second-year lineman struggled in an every-down role. He was eventually benched in the third quarter, after being flagged for holding and allowing a tackle-for-loss on a running play. Each miscue stalled a promising offensive drive, which culminated in a Patriots field goal. As a result, Herron was New England’s lowest-graded offensive lineman by Pro Football Focus.

Should the Pats choose another option, the most likely candidate would be Yasir Durant. The newly-acquired lineman relieved Herron last Sunday, and performed well doing so. Durant allowed no pressures on 13 dropbacks in his 23 total snaps. At 6-foot-7, 330 pounds, Durant has the size and strength needed to fend-off more aggressive defensive linemen.

If healthy, Yodny Cajuste could make the start, as well. It should be noted that the West Virginia product has mostly played left tackle this summer, taking 74 snaps at the position in the preseason. He did, however, take 17 snaps at right tackle. Although he has been limited in practice with a hamstring injury, Cajuste could be a very intriguing option to fill in for Brown against the jets.

Of course, the Patriots could always turn to last season’s starting right tackle, Michael Owenu. Though the second-year lineman from Michigan has filled the left guard role in 2021, vacated by Joe Thuney, he did start 10 games at the position in 2020, and was PFF’s eighth-highest-graded tackle. Still, Onwenu has yet to see any practice time at the position, making him an unlikely choice.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

New England Patriots RB Damien Harris scores wild TD vs. New York Jets

Damien Harris is tough to bring down, and the New York Jets found that out the hard way. The New England Patriots running back had an absurd touchdown run in the third quarter. From 26 yards out, Harris bounced off multiple Jets defenders and would not go down until he...
NFL
Detroit News

For Lions QB's model girlfriend, 'life lately' is in Michigan

Model Christen Harper appears to have joined her boyfriend, Lions quarterback Jared Goff, in Michigan. An Instagram post shows the two together with the caption "life lately," and includes views of a lake, deer and a car trip. Goff and Harper, a Southern California native who has more than 250,000...
NFL
The Spun

Atlanta Falcons Have Released Veteran Running Back

The Atlanta Falcons made a massive set of cuts with a few hours to go until the league’s final deadline to become the first team to announce that it has reached an initial 53-man roster. To do so, the organization let go of a notable veteran running back. According to...
NFL
NBC Sports

Kittle has hilarious response to Jimmy G's big running game

The 49ers have a mobile quarterback, and his name is Trey ... Jimmy Garoppolo. Surprisingly, Garoppolo had the second-most rushing attempts Sunday by a 49er in their 17-11 Week 2 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Garoppolo was forced to extend plays with his legs as the 49ers' rushing attack was...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Quarterback Trade Rumors

Will we get a blockbuster quarterback trade right before the start of the NFL’s 2021 regular season? It’s looking more likely. On Saturday, multiple reports surfaced, indicating growing chatter of a blockbuster quarterback trade involving Deshaun Watson. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there are believed to be two...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the NFC East franchise has released young quarterback Ben DiNucci. The former James Madison University quarterback played in three games for the Cowboys last season. He started a Sunday Night Football...
NFL
hot969boston.com

Cam Newton Announces Future Plans

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 27: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots runs the ball in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)
NFL
WILX-TV

Lions Make Trade With Broncos

-ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - A person familiar with the deal says the Denver Broncos have traded speedy wide receiver Trinity Benson to the Detroit Lions in exchange for fifth- and seventh-round picks in the 2022 draft. The Lions also received a sixth-round pick in 2023 from the Broncos. Benson was a longshot from East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, who spent the last two years on Denver’s practice squad.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns WR David Patten has passed away

Longtime NFL wide receiver, and one-time Cleveland Brown, David Patten has passed away unexpectedly. Patten was just 47. TMZ Sports reports that Patten was killed in a motorcycle accident in his native South Carolina. Patten is best-known for his seasons with the New England Patriots from 2001-2004, where he was...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#New England#American Football#The New England Patriots#Right Tackle#Pro Football Focus
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Cleveland Browns are set at quarterback for this upcoming season, but it never hurts to add some depth at the most important position in the sport. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Browns are expected to sign veteran quarterback Nick Mullens to their practice squad after their 53-man roster is set later today.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo says Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. is 'the ultimate game wrecker'

The Kansas City Chiefs’ quest for a third consecutive Super Bowl appearance officially gets underway this Sunday. They’ll face a tough test in their Week 1 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The rematch of last season’s divisional-round playoff classic will feature plenty of new faces on both teams. One key player who was missing in the Browns’ loss to Kansas City was star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is slated to make his return on Sunday.
NFL
27 First News

Steelers sign former Cleveland Browns’ safety

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former Browns’ safety Karl Joseph to the practice squad. He was one of 15 players added to the Pittsburgh practice squad, which includes some players that were with the team in training camp and several new faces. Among those re-signing with...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About Him

Earlier this month, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he believed he could play until the age of 50. “Can Tom Brady play until he’s 50 years old?” Rob Gronkowski asked. “Wow, that seems to be the really hot question lately. I mean, I don’t find it so difficult....
NFL
The Spun

Philadelphia Eagles Releasing Veteran Running Back Today

The Philadelphia Eagles’ backfield is no longer crowded. Before the deadline passed for final rosters, the Eagles’ front office parted ways with veteran tailback Jordan Howard. Howard began his NFL career with such promise, rushing for over 1,300 yards as a rookie. He performed very well for the Chicago Bears...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Miami Dolphins cut former Alabama WR

The Miami Dolphins have cut wide receiver Robert Foster, per a report from Texans beat reporter Aaron Wilson. According to Wilson, Foster has been released from the team’s injured reserve after coming to an injury settlement. Back on Aug. 24, he was waived with an injury designation but was transferred to the Dolphins’ IR after he was unclaimed by the other 31 NFL teams on the waiver wire.
NFL
PatriotMaven

PatriotMaven

Boston, MA
134
Followers
324
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotMaven is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy