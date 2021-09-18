CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delano, CA

Delano news digest: Top stories today

Delano Daily
Delano Daily
 6 days ago

(DELANO, CA) The news in Delano never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Bakersfield / kget.com

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage with “The Chosen One”

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage with “The Chosen One”

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Dr. Carlos Alvarez with Alvarez Healthcare about the importance of Hispanic Heritage Month and how he serves the Hispanic community. Dr. Alvarez discusses Bakersfield’s celebration of “El Grito,” or Mexican Independence Day, and his ceremonial role at this popular event. To learn more about... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Delano / bakersfield.com

Kennedy gets win over rival Delano

Kennedy gets win over rival Delano

Robert F. Kennedy High School earned their first win over in-town rival Delano High School during a Thursday night thriller last week. The Thunderbirds ended the game with a 41-14 victory over the Tigers, however the game was not as big of a blowout as it seems. The game itself... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Bakersfield / youtube.com

23ABC News Latest Headlines | September 15, 7pm

23ABC News Latest Headlines | September 15, 7pm

Watch the latest 23ABC News headlines any time. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Bakersfield / kget.com

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage with “The Chosen One”

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage with “The Chosen One”

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Dr. Carlos Alvarez with Alvarez Healthcare about the importance of Hispanic Heritage Month and how he serves the Hispanic community. Dr. Alvarez discusses Bakersfield’s celebration of “El Grito,” or Mexican Independence Day, and his ceremonial role at this popular event. To learn more about... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Delano, CA
Local
California Government
Delano, CA
Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delano News
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Delano Daily

Delano Daily

Delano, CA
100
Followers
244
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Delano Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy