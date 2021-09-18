Delano news digest: Top stories today
(DELANO, CA) The news in Delano never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage with “The Chosen One”
Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Dr. Carlos Alvarez with Alvarez Healthcare about the importance of Hispanic Heritage Month and how he serves the Hispanic community. Dr. Alvarez discusses Bakersfield’s celebration of “El Grito,” or Mexican Independence Day, and his ceremonial role at this popular event. To learn more about... Read more
Kennedy gets win over rival Delano
Robert F. Kennedy High School earned their first win over in-town rival Delano High School during a Thursday night thriller last week. The Thunderbirds ended the game with a 41-14 victory over the Tigers, however the game was not as big of a blowout as it seems. The game itself... Read more
23ABC News Latest Headlines | September 15, 7pm
Watch the latest 23ABC News headlines any time. Read more
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage with “The Chosen One”
Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Dr. Carlos Alvarez with Alvarez Healthcare about the importance of Hispanic Heritage Month and how he serves the Hispanic community. Dr. Alvarez discusses Bakersfield’s celebration of “El Grito,” or Mexican Independence Day, and his ceremonial role at this popular event. To learn more about... Read more
Comments / 0