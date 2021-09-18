Leesburg news digest: Top stories today

(LEESBURG, FL) What’s going on in Leesburg? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Leesburg area, click here.

TOP VIEWED

When her son was struggling in school, this mother started her own LEESBURG, Fla. – Nicole Duslak is living her dream. The artist and educator stood at the front of a classroom at CREATE Conservatory in Leesburg. The K-5 nonprofit school she runs is the result of years of study, experience and what she calls “a perfect storm of circumstances.”. The lesson... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Yellow Jackets swarm the Hurricanes in 60-0 rout Angry skies and a 30-minute lightning delay on Friday night foreshadowed the resounding defeat of the Lake Weir Hurricanes at the hands of the Leesburg Yellow Jackets. The weather-delayed 5A District 5 matchup wasn’t pretty. The final score was 60-0. Leesburg (3-0 overall record, 1-0 in district play) only needed... Read more

LOCAL PICK

2016 Ford F-150 The Villages, Leesburg, Belleview, Wildwood, Crystal River, FL 210193E Black Used 2016 Ford F-150 available in The Villages, Florida at Village Ford. Servicing the Leesburg, Belleview, Wildwood, Crystal River, FL area. Used: https://www.myvillageford.com/searchused.aspx?utm_source=YouTube&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=LESA%20Vehicle%20Video%20from%20YouTube New: https://www.myvillageford.com/searchnew.aspx?utm_source=YouTube&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=LESA%20Vehicle%20Video%20from%20YouTube 2016 Ford F-150 XLT - Stock#: 210193E - VIN#: 1FTEX1CP8GKF15522 http://www.myvillageford.com?utm_source=YouTube&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=LESA%20Vehicle%20Video%20from%20YouTube For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at 352-233-2900 Village Ford 11660 SE Highway 441 Belleview FL 34420 Recent Arrival! This 2016 Ford F-150 XLT in Shadow Black features: RWD19/26 City/Highway MPG Rear Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Conventional Spare Tire,Power Mirror(s),Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Privacy Glass,Power Door Locks,Daytime Running Lights,Automatic Headlights,Fog Lamps,AM/FM Stereo,CD Player,MP3 Player,MP3 Player,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,Bluetooth Connection,Auxiliary Audio Input,Smart Device Integration,Cloth Seats,Split Bench Seat,Driver Adjustable Lumbar,Passenger Adjustable Lumbar,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Rear Bench Seat,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Power Windows,Keyless Entry,Power Door Locks,Cruise Control,A/C,Driver Vanity Mirror,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Floor Mats,Power Windows,Power Door Locks,Engine Immobilizer,Security System,Traction Control,Stability Control,Traction Control,Front Side Air Bag,Tire Pressure Monitor,Driver Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag Sensor,Driver Restriction Features,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE