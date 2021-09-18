CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leesburg, FL

Leesburg news digest: Top stories today

Leesburg Post
Leesburg Post
 6 days ago

(LEESBURG, FL) What’s going on in Leesburg? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Leesburg area, click here.

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Leesburg / clickorlando.com

When her son was struggling in school, this mother started her own

When her son was struggling in school, this mother started her own

LEESBURG, Fla. – Nicole Duslak is living her dream. The artist and educator stood at the front of a classroom at CREATE Conservatory in Leesburg. The K-5 nonprofit school she runs is the result of years of study, experience and what she calls “a perfect storm of circumstances.”. The lesson... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Leesburg / ocalagazette.com

Yellow Jackets swarm the Hurricanes in 60-0 rout

Yellow Jackets swarm the Hurricanes in 60-0 rout

Angry skies and a 30-minute lightning delay on Friday night foreshadowed the resounding defeat of the Lake Weir Hurricanes at the hands of the Leesburg Yellow Jackets. The weather-delayed 5A District 5 matchup wasn’t pretty. The final score was 60-0. Leesburg (3-0 overall record, 1-0 in district play) only needed... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Wildwood / youtube.com

2016 Ford F-150 The Villages, Leesburg, Belleview, Wildwood, Crystal River, FL 210193E

2016 Ford F-150 The Villages, Leesburg, Belleview, Wildwood, Crystal River, FL 210193E

Black Used 2016 Ford F-150 available in The Villages, Florida at Village Ford. Servicing the Leesburg, Belleview, Wildwood, Crystal River, FL area. Used: https://www.myvillageford.com/searchused.aspx?utm_source=YouTube&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=LESA%20Vehicle%20Video%20from%20YouTube New: https://www.myvillageford.com/searchnew.aspx?utm_source=YouTube&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=LESA%20Vehicle%20Video%20from%20YouTube 2016 Ford F-150 XLT - Stock#: 210193E - VIN#: 1FTEX1CP8GKF15522 http://www.myvillageford.com?utm_source=YouTube&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=LESA%20Vehicle%20Video%20from%20YouTube For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at 352-233-2900 Village Ford 11660 SE Highway 441 Belleview FL 34420 Recent Arrival! This 2016 Ford F-150 XLT in Shadow Black features: RWD19/26 City/Highway MPG Rear Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front All-Season,Tires - Rear All-Season,Conventional Spare Tire,Power Mirror(s),Intermittent Wipers,Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,Privacy Glass,Power Door Locks,Daytime Running Lights,Automatic Headlights,Fog Lamps,AM/FM Stereo,CD Player,MP3 Player,MP3 Player,Steering Wheel Audio Controls,Bluetooth Connection,Auxiliary Audio Input,Smart Device Integration,Cloth Seats,Split Bench Seat,Driver Adjustable Lumbar,Passenger Adjustable Lumbar,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Rear Bench Seat,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Power Windows,Keyless Entry,Power Door Locks,Cruise Control,A/C,Driver Vanity Mirror,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Floor Mats,Power Windows,Power Door Locks,Engine Immobilizer,Security System,Traction Control,Stability Control,Traction Control,Front Side Air Bag,Tire Pressure Monitor,Driver Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag Sensor,Driver Restriction Features,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag Read more

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Leesburg / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 30 Ginger Circle, Leesburg, FL 34748 | CENTURY 21

Home For Sale: 30 Ginger Circle, Leesburg, FL 34748 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://30GingerCircle.C21.com 30 Ginger Circle Leesburg, FL 34748 MLS G5046643 Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 NEW ROOF, NEW PAINT, WELL-MAINTAINED HOME ON A DOUBLE LOT! Make your next home in the secluded yet convenient to everything Meadows at Leesburg. Cute & move-in ready, 2 Bdrm/2 Bath 1360 Sq Ft STUCCO home offers ROOM FOR A POOL and backs up to wetlands (NO REAR NEIGHBORS), Vaulted Ceilings & Tiled Floors flow throughout this OPEN FLOOR plan with carpet in the guest bedroom only, SPACIOUS Kitchen with ample counters & generous cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances (Black Dishwasher), Large Double Pantry, Sunny Dinette off Kitchen, Interior Washer/Dryer (included), Large Master Bedroom with Huge WI Closet & En Suite Bathroom, Florida Room with French Doors to Covered Screened Porch, New Roof- 2019, Water Heater- 2017, New Exterior Paint- 2021, Termite Bond. Put this home on your Must See list! Contact Agent: Ted Trawick Alton Clark Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesburg, FL
Leesburg, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Leesburg Post

Leesburg Post

Leesburg, FL
118
Followers
251
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Leesburg Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy