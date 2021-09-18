Leesburg news digest: Top stories today
(LEESBURG, FL) What’s going on in Leesburg? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Leesburg area, click here.
When her son was struggling in school, this mother started her own
LEESBURG, Fla. – Nicole Duslak is living her dream. The artist and educator stood at the front of a classroom at CREATE Conservatory in Leesburg. The K-5 nonprofit school she runs is the result of years of study, experience and what she calls “a perfect storm of circumstances.”. The lesson... Read more
Yellow Jackets swarm the Hurricanes in 60-0 rout
Angry skies and a 30-minute lightning delay on Friday night foreshadowed the resounding defeat of the Lake Weir Hurricanes at the hands of the Leesburg Yellow Jackets. The weather-delayed 5A District 5 matchup wasn’t pretty. The final score was 60-0. Leesburg (3-0 overall record, 1-0 in district play) only needed... Read more
