CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Havasu City, AZ

Lake Havasu City news wrap: What’s trending

Lake Havasu City Post
Lake Havasu City Post
 6 days ago

(LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Lake Havasu City.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Mohave County / 12news.com

Mohave Silent Witness offering $2.5k for leads in suspicious missing person case out of Kingman

Mohave Silent Witness offering $2.5k for leads in suspicious missing person case out of Kingman

21-year-old Marcelina Armado Salgado was last seen in Mesquite, Nevada on Jan. 23. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Bullhead City / mohavedailynews.com

Attracting carrier in early stages

Attracting carrier in early stages

BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Council members were enthusiastic about the latest venture to bring scheduled carrier passenger service to Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport. Airport Director Jeremy Keating, while optimistic, said it's too early to pop the champagne in celebration. “To be honest, we're at Step 1 of 10,” Keating said.... Read more

Comments
avatar

my neighbor was evicted with her kids over 1k in rent the city should of given to people like her who lost her job as supervisor, got a job a taco bell for half of her pay, an her an all 4 kids got covid because of no masks at school to young for vaccine, so now all covid positive, homeless, an the city uses covid funds to its own growth. fk this town.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Lake Havasu City / riverscenemagazine.com

Havasu Pioneers Planning Big 50-Year Celebration

Havasu Pioneers Planning Big 50-Year Celebration

As memories go, those of Lake Havasu City Pioneers rank right up there and are going to be on full display during the 50th Anniversary of the dedication of the London Bridge after its reconstruction. The two-day event begins Oct. 30 with the London Bridge Days Parade, followed by a... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Lake Havasu City / youtube.com

2790 Palo Verde Blvd N Lake Havasu City, AZ | ColdwellBankerHomes.com

2790 Palo Verde Blvd N Lake Havasu City, AZ | ColdwellBankerHomes.com

2790 Palo Verde Blvd N, Lake Havasu City, AZ Map it at https://www.google.com/maps/place/2790+Palo+Verde+Blvd+N,+Lake+Havasu+City,+AZ ColdwellBankerHomes.com Julie Stankus - Coldwell Banker | 928.486.1300 This artistically decorated home is sure to please the buyer who is not looking for the average cookie-cutter home because it is beautifully unique in every room! The main house offers a stunning primary suite with a rattan-covered ceiling, a walk-in closet with custom built-ins, rear patio access, Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Havasu City, AZ
Government
City
Lake Havasu City, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Havasu#Local News
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Lake Havasu City Post

Lake Havasu City Post

Lake Havasu City, AZ
184
Followers
243
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lake Havasu City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy