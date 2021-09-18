CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, NM

What's up: Leading stories in Roswell

 6 days ago

(ROSWELL, NM) Here are today's top stories from the Roswell area.

A 19-year-old man was arrested early Saturday after leading Roswell Police on a high-speed chase that at times exceeded speeds of 120 mph. Court documents state that Gabriel Trujillo was allegedly driving a 2017 Dodge Charger and accompanied by two passengers when he fled from a Roswell Police officer attempting to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle.

Chaves County officials dedicated the new elevator for the downtown Chaves County Courthouse on Thursday morning, a project that was more than six years in the planning. "Now we have an elevator that is going to serve our community for decades to come," said County Manager Bill Williams after a ribbon-cutting ceremony. "Thank you to everyone in the community that made this happen, including the people in our community who let us know how serious a need this was for our community."

what ever happened to Randy Pargas for running up the courthouse Steps. You said they were broke and need to replace. What happened? Not going to do that now?

The Roswell, New Mexico season 4 is finally here! After three years of waiting and anticipation, the show has finally returned. With this new season comes a lot of excitement, but it also brings up questions. Boswellian are wondering what they can expect from this new season? Will Roswell's favorite couple be together in Roswell, NM, Season 4? Who will return in Roswell, NM, Season 4?

Youth Livestock Expo underway in Roswell

