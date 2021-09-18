What's up: Leading stories in Roswell
(ROSWELL, NM) Here are today’s top stories from the Roswell area.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Saturday chase ends with arrest
A 19-year-old man was arrested early Saturday after leading Roswell Police on a high-speed chase that at times exceeded speeds of 120 mph. Court documents state that Gabriel Trujillo was allegedly driving a 2017 Dodge Charger and accompanied by two passengers when he fled from a Roswell Police officer attempting to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. Read more
County celebrates finished courthouse elevator
Chaves County officials dedicated the new elevator for the downtown Chaves County Courthouse on Thursday morning, a project that was more than six years in the planning. “Now we have an elevator that is going to serve our community for decades to come,” said County Manager Bill Williams after a ribbon-cutting ceremony. “Thank you to everyone in the community that made this happen, including the people in our community who let us know how serious a need this was for our community.” Read more
what ever happened to Randy Pargas for running up the courthouse Steps. You said they were broke and need to replace. What happened? Not going to do that now?
The Return of Roswell, New Mexico Season 4: All The Details
The Roswell, New Mexico season 4 is finally here! After three years of waiting and anticipation, the show has finally returned. With this new season comes a lot of excitement, but it also brings up questions. Boswellian are wondering what they can expect from this new season? Will Roswell’s favorite couple be together in Roswell, NM, Season 4? Who will return in Roswell, NM, Season 4? We’ve compiled all the details you need to know about Roswell NM Season 4 below! Read more
Youth Livestock Expo underway in Roswell
Youth Livestock Expo underway in Roswell Read more