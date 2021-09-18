What's up: Leading stories in Roswell

County celebrates finished courthouse elevator

Chaves County officials dedicated the new elevator for the downtown Chaves County Courthouse on Thursday morning, a project that was more than six years in the planning. "Now we have an elevator that is going to serve our community for decades to come," said County Manager Bill Williams after a ribbon-cutting ceremony. "Thank you to everyone in the community that made this happen, including the people in our community who let us know how serious a need this was for our community."