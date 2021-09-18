CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College football live stream: Watch Georgia Tech vs. Clemson

By Jordanna Clark
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege football live stream for the ACC matchup between the Clemson Tigers and Georgia Tech on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Georgia Tech (1-1) is coming off of a 45-17 win over Kennesaw State in Week 2. The Yellow Jackets will need all of the momentum that they can get entering Memorial Stadium with an active 11-game losing streak against the Tigers. It’ll be a tough ACC-opener for Georgia Tech, but with graduate transfer linebacker Ayinde Eley leading the team with 21 tackles the Yellow Jackets will have an opportunity to throw a wrench in Clemson’s offense.

Georgia Tech Football: Advanced Stats Preview - GT vs. Clemson

Saturday afternoon in Death Valley pits together two teams who have not gotten off to the starts they wanted in 2021. Clemson’s defense under Brent Venables looks as formidable as ever, but the offense has looked glitchy after enjoying the worry-free life of having Deshaun Watson or Trevor Lawrence start at quarterback for 6 of the past 7 years. D.J. Uiagalelei (hereafter, DJU) boasts outstanding talent but is not a finished product. On the flip-side, Georgia Tech fans have ridden the roller coaster of a Jeff Sims injury, a brutal loss, and an outstanding follow-up performance from Jordan Yates, while entering Saturday without knowing who will start at QB. (The social media tea leaves seem to be pointing towards Sims.)
