College football live stream: Watch Georgia Tech vs. Clemson

Saturday afternoon in Death Valley pits together two teams who have not gotten off to the starts they wanted in 2021. Clemson’s defense under Brent Venables looks as formidable as ever, but the offense has looked glitchy after enjoying the worry-free life of having Deshaun Watson or Trevor Lawrence start at quarterback for 6 of the past 7 years. D.J. Uiagalelei (hereafter, DJU) boasts outstanding talent but is not a finished product. On the flip-side, Georgia Tech fans have ridden the roller coaster of a Jeff Sims injury, a brutal loss, and an outstanding follow-up performance from Jordan Yates, while entering Saturday without knowing who will start at QB. (The social media tea leaves seem to be pointing towards Sims.)

CLEMSON, SC ・ 8 DAYS AGO