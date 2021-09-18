College football live stream: Watch Georgia Tech vs. Clemson
College football live stream for the ACC matchup between the Clemson Tigers and Georgia Tech on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Georgia Tech (1-1) is coming off of a 45-17 win over Kennesaw State in Week 2. The Yellow Jackets will need all of the momentum that they can get entering Memorial Stadium with an active 11-game losing streak against the Tigers. It’ll be a tough ACC-opener for Georgia Tech, but with graduate transfer linebacker Ayinde Eley leading the team with 21 tackles the Yellow Jackets will have an opportunity to throw a wrench in Clemson’s offense.fansided.com
Comments / 0