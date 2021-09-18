What's up: Top news in Farmington
Farmington Woman Killed in Crash
On September 16, 2021, at around 10:00 p.m., the New Mexico State Police was alerted to a crash involving two vehicles on U.S. 64 at about milepost 45 near Farmington, NM. The initial investigation indicates that a 2008 Nissan Sentra driven by a 52-year-old female was traveling east at a slow speed on U.S. 64. A 2016 Jeep, driven by a 32-year-old male also traveling east on U.S. 64 rear-ended the Sentra. Read more
San Juan County's economy is improving, but not as much as other parts of New Mexico
FARMINGTON — A summary compiled by New Mexico economic development officials shows that San Juan County's matched taxable gross receipts are increasing, although the county's economic recovery doesn't appear to be moving as quickly as that of other counties in the state. According to the Quarterly Economic Summary produced by... Read more
Caliente Community Chorus returns with two performances this fall
FARMINGTON — Among San Juan County's many performing arts groups, the Caliente Community Chorus has been one of the last to return to the stage. That's because of the size of the group, which typically numbers several dozen people, and the restrictions that have been in place for much of the past year and a half on large gatherings of people. Read more
Out of This World Adventures near Farmington
You could venture out onto Farmington’s miles of trails, rivers, wilderness and cultural sights on your own, but if you’re looking for a truly incredible experience, the best way to see Farmington is with a guide. There’s no trails through the other-worldly Bist/De-Na-Zin Wilderness just 45 minutes from downtown. Book... Read more
