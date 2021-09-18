CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexandria, LA

What's up: Leading stories in Alexandria

Alexandria Digest
Alexandria Digest
 6 days ago

(ALEXANDRIA, LA) The news in Alexandria never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Alexandria / kalb.com

2 Cenla parishes become second amendment sanctuaries

2 Cenla parishes become second amendment sanctuaries

The October 9 elections have been postponed until November 13 due to Hurricane Ida. Alexandria’s administration remains silent on crime reporting policy. At the recent Alexandria City Council meeting on Tuesday, September 7, Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall was asked to give his written policies as it relates to reporting crime and topics of interest to the public. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Alexandria / lobservateur.com

Alexandria Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Illegal Possession of Marijuana and a Firearm

Alexandria Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Illegal Possession of Marijuana and a Firearm

ALEXANDRIA, La. – Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that Terrance Ray Goff, 29, of Alexandria, Louisiana, was sentenced today by United States District Judge Dee D. Drell to 66 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Read more

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Alexandria / klax-tv.com

Healing Hearts sponsors ‘Virtual’ Walk to Remember

Healing Hearts sponsors ‘Virtual’ Walk to Remember

ALEXANDRIA, La., September 13, 2021 – Once again, due to COVID precautions, the Healing Hearts Support Group won’t be meeting at the Alexandria Zoological Park for its annual “Walk to Remember.”. However, the group, which helps families deal with the grief that comes with ectopic pregnancies, miscarriages, stillbirth, neonatal death... Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Alexandria / klax-tv.com

Huckleberry Brewing Company raises $4,500 for musical instruments for kids

Huckleberry Brewing Company raises $4,500 for musical instruments for kids

Alexandria, La., September 10, 2021 – Huckleberry Brewing Company presented Central Louisiana Community Foundation (CLCF) with a check for $4,500 for the Keep Jammin’ for Kids Fund. On Friday, September 3, 2021, Huckleberry Brewing Company hosted the 3rd Annual Keep Jammin’ Fest to raise money to provide musical instruments for schools and children in Central Louisiana. The annual festival is hosted in honor of Ben Rougeou, musician and friend of brewery owner. Huckleberry Brewing Company owner, Jacob Willson, said “We are excited to continue the Keep Jammin’ Fest in Central Louisiana. Growing up in Alexandria and participating in music, I’ve seen first-hand the struggles local music programs face. It’s important for us to continue to give back to the community where we live and raise our family.” To support this fund, please contact CLCF. CLCF connects local donors to philanthropic organizations and projects they care about and promotes charitable giving to enrich the quality of life in Central Louisiana. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alexandria, LA
Government
City
Alexandria, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Alexandria Digest

Alexandria Digest

Alexandria, LA
137
Followers
251
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alexandria Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy