What's up: Leading stories in Alexandria
(ALEXANDRIA, LA) The news in Alexandria never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.
Catch up on what’s trending in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
2 Cenla parishes become second amendment sanctuaries
The October 9 elections have been postponed until November 13 due to Hurricane Ida. Alexandria’s administration remains silent on crime reporting policy. At the recent Alexandria City Council meeting on Tuesday, September 7, Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall was asked to give his written policies as it relates to reporting crime and topics of interest to the public. Read more
Alexandria Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Illegal Possession of Marijuana and a Firearm
ALEXANDRIA, La. – Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that Terrance Ray Goff, 29, of Alexandria, Louisiana, was sentenced today by United States District Judge Dee D. Drell to 66 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. Read more
Healing Hearts sponsors ‘Virtual’ Walk to Remember
ALEXANDRIA, La., September 13, 2021 – Once again, due to COVID precautions, the Healing Hearts Support Group won’t be meeting at the Alexandria Zoological Park for its annual “Walk to Remember.”. However, the group, which helps families deal with the grief that comes with ectopic pregnancies, miscarriages, stillbirth, neonatal death... Read more
Huckleberry Brewing Company raises $4,500 for musical instruments for kids
Alexandria, La., September 10, 2021 – Huckleberry Brewing Company presented Central Louisiana Community Foundation (CLCF) with a check for $4,500 for the Keep Jammin’ for Kids Fund. On Friday, September 3, 2021, Huckleberry Brewing Company hosted the 3rd Annual Keep Jammin’ Fest to raise money to provide musical instruments for schools and children in Central Louisiana. The annual festival is hosted in honor of Ben Rougeou, musician and friend of brewery owner. Huckleberry Brewing Company owner, Jacob Willson, said “We are excited to continue the Keep Jammin’ Fest in Central Louisiana. Growing up in Alexandria and participating in music, I’ve seen first-hand the struggles local music programs face. It’s important for us to continue to give back to the community where we live and raise our family.” To support this fund, please contact CLCF. CLCF connects local donors to philanthropic organizations and projects they care about and promotes charitable giving to enrich the quality of life in Central Louisiana. Read more
Comments / 0