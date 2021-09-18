CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Kerry Coombs Coordinating Defense from the Booth Today

By Brendan Gulick
BuckeyesNow
BuckeyesNow
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bb45M_0c0RPery00

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day didn't exactly give Kerry Coombs a vote of confidence this week when discussing the Buckeyes' defensive deficiencies, but he also didn't publicly reveal exactly how things would be different this week.

Day said several times that the coaching staff would be considering all options, including who handles certain responsibilities. He said there may be "structural changes." On Thursday afternoon, Day acknowledged that he had not yet decided who would call the defense against the Golden Hurricane.

As the teams took the field after the national anthem, Kerry Coombs emerged from the elevators and made his way into Ohio State's coaches booth. We will certainly ask more questions post-game when Day will be available to the media, but Coombs' move upstairs is the most obvious one at the outset.

Unfortunately, Tulsa's first drive of the game didn't instill much confidence in fans who are looking for improvement. The Golden Hurricane took the ball 81 yards down the field in 16 plays, taking nearly half of the opening quarter in the process. They settled for a field goal from inside Ohio State's 5-yard line.

This is a developing story and will be updated postgame.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Is It Time To Panic About The Ohio State Defense?

Absent From First Two Games, Ohio State CB Sevyn Banks "Not Too Injured To Play"

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Comments / 0

Related
BuckeyesNow

How to Watch: Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Akron Zips

Ohio State continues its quest to find a defensive identity with an Akron team coming to town that doesn't have much going for it the last couple years. The Zips will be playing with house money as a 7-touchdown underdog, but the Buckeyes are also going to see what freshman quarterbacks Kyle McCord and Jack Miller III have in store with C.J. Stroud likely sitting out this week.
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

Akron Players to Watch Against Ohio State

As Ohio State prepares to host Akron on Saturday, here are a few key Zips players that I'm looking forward to watching. Akron will be led by reigning MAC East Offensive Player of the Week, DJ Irons. Irons originally enrolled at Eastern Kentucky University out of high school and then transferred to Iowa Central, where he was a Junior College All American. Irons came in late against Auburn and was a perfect 13-of-13 with a passing touchdown. Irons is the pedal that makes the offense go. He has elite size, speed, and arm strength.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
BuckeyesNow

Game Prediction: No. 10 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Akron Zips

Ohio State needed a victory over Tulsa to remove the bad taste of a crushing loss to Oregon. Akron needed a victory last weekend to get any sort of momentum going ... they're 2-19 since the start of the 2019 season and even though they beat an FCS team last week, the Zips looked like they made some small progress.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan
Person
Kerry Coombs
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Cornerback Jakailin Johnson Loses Black Stripe

Cornerback Jakailin Johnson became the 18th member of Ohio State’s 2021 recruiting class to have his black stripe removed, doing so following practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on Wednesday evening. “This guy cares a lot about the game,” assistant strength and conditioning coach Chris Fenelon said. “He goes...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Buckeye Forums#The Ohio State Defense
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Linebacker Dallas Gant Enters Transfer Portal

As first reported by On3’s Matt Zenitz and subsequently confirmed by BuckeyesNow, Ohio State senior linebacker Dallas Gant has entered his name into the transfer portal. The 6-foot-3 and 235-pound Gant came to Columbus as a four-star prospect from Toledo St. John’s Jesuit and seemingly bided his time behind established upperclassmen for the last three years, just like classmates Teradja Mitchell and K'Vaughan Pope.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
NewsBreak
Sports
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State Will Install New Turf for 2022 Season

The playing surface has an 8 year life span and the plan is to replace it after the season. There have been a lot of complaints among Ohio State fans about the appearance of the turf at Ohio Stadium. The surface looks faded after several years of normal wear and tear and experiencing all four seasons on it.
OHIO STATE
BuckeyesNow

BuckeyesNow

Columbus, OH
910
Followers
763
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

BuckeyesNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Ohio State University athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy