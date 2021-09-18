Miami Hurricanes vs Michigan State Spartans: Three Stars of the Game

The second game of the season at Hard Rock Stadium did not go the way the Miami Hurricanes faithful wanted. From the Michigan State Spartans’ running back Kenneth Walker III dealing out cutback after cutback to key drops from Will Mallory and others, the game was a complete disaster. The Canes, thanks to poor execution, turnovers, and penalties, never got control of the game. Ultimately, the biggest stars of the game were our eyes once we were able to turn the channel to something else. Maybe we should’ve known the game would trend this way after the Canes performances during the previous two weeks, D’Eriq King’s fumble on the opening drive, and the high number of missed tackles during the game. However, Miami squeezing the game to a 3-point deficit with 6 mins left gave us some hope. The game ended in the massive blowout after a surging 4th quarter for the Spartans.