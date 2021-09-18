CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Packers-Lions Final Injury Report: Patrick Returns, Listed as Questionable

By Bill Huber
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 6 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers left guard Lucas Patrick, who suffered a concussion on the final offensive snap of last week’s loss to New Orleans, returned to practice on Saturday and is questionable for Monday night’s game against the Detroit Lions.

That doesn’t mean Patrick has cleared the final hurdle to play, though. It’s a sign he’s progressed through the concussion protocol but not emerged from it.

“He was out there today practicing and that’s just part of the protocol, and we’ll see how he responds post-practice,” coach Matt LaFleur said after practice.

Patrick and safety Darnell Savage, who suffered a shoulder injury on the return of his overturned interception against the Saints, are questionable. Tight end Josiah Deguara, who suffered a concussion early in the third quarter against the Saints, didn’t practice all week and is doubtful.

The Lions will be without their best receiver, 6-foot-4 Tyrell Williams. Three other key starters, outside linebacker Trey Flowers, defensive end Michael Brockers and running back D’Andre Swift, are questionable. Flowers and Brockers were limited participation at all three practices this week. Swift was full participation on Saturday.

Former Packers running back Jamaal Williams, who was limited on Thursday and Friday, was full participation on Saturday and removed from the injury report. It was the same trend for Flowers’ sidekick, Romeo Okwara.

Packers-Lions Injury Report: Savage Practices Again

For the most part, the injury reports were unchanged for the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions on Friday.

  • Sep 17, 2021

Packers Sending Za’Darius Smith to Injured Reserve

Coach Matt LaFleur hopes a stint on short-term injured reserve will get the Pro Bowl pass rusher past a troublesome back injury.

  • Sep 17, 2021

3 Days Until Packers-Lions: 3 Areas of Concern

The Green Bay Packers are 11.5-point favorites but there are some reasons for concern ahead of Monday night's game against the Detroit Lions.

Asked about the Packers placing Pro Bowl outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith on injured reserve, Lions coach Dan Campbell on Saturday said: “He is an outstanding rusher. He’s a good run player, as well. So, I think it hurts them. Now, that being said, they’ve still got 52 over there, (Rashan) Gary, who I think can rush. They’ve got a couple of guys that I think – now, they’re different than him. Those guys play hard and so, yes, it hurts, but yet it's not like these guys that are coming in are five notches below Za’Darius, either, in my opinion.”

Packers Injury Report

Out: S Vernon Scott (hamstring).

Doubtful: TE Josiah Deguara (concussion).

Questionable: LG Lucas Patrick (concussion), S Darnell Savage (shoulder).

Lions Injury Report

Out: DE Kevin Strong (concussion), WR Tyrell Williams (concussion).

Questionable: DE Michael Brockers (shoulder), OLB Trey Flowers (shoulder), WR Dax Raymond (thigh), RB D’Andre Swift (groin).

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

For Lions QB's model girlfriend, 'life lately' is in Michigan

Model Christen Harper appears to have joined her boyfriend, Lions quarterback Jared Goff, in Michigan. An Instagram post shows the two together with the caption "life lately," and includes views of a lake, deer and a car trip. Goff and Harper, a Southern California native who has more than 250,000...
NFL
The US Sun

What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?

AARON Rodgers is arguable one of the most popular NFL quarterbacks in the league. When he's not making football headlines he's in the news thanks to his relationship with actress Shailene Woodley. What is Aaron Rodgers net worth?. Born December 2, 1983, Rodgers, 37, is known as an American football...
NFL
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL
247Sports

Green Bay Packers: Brett Favre reacts to Aaron Rodgers, season-opening loss

Brett Favre saw what everyone else did during Sunday's blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints. His Green Bay Packers looked out of sorts offensively, almost like reigning league MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers had not played in the preseason and his teammates' timing was off as a result. Favre says...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Brockers#Swift#Flowers#The Green Bay Packers#Injured Reserve#Pro Bowl#Packers Injury Report#Lg#Lions Injury Report Out#Wr
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Lions discussing trade immediately after 0-2 start

The Detroit Lions are off to a bad start this 2021, and it appears the team wants to make a change as early as now to stop the losing and avoid another disappointing season. Dan Campbell and Co. are now 0-2 on the season after losing to the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers in Weeks 1 and 2, respectively. While it’s easy to say that they were up against stronger teams, it doesn’t bode well for their aspirations to improve from their 5-11 record in 2020 and hopefully make the playoffs this year.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Detroit Lions Trade Rumors

The Detroit Lions aren’t exactly ready to be called sellers at this point in the season. However, the front office is willing to part ways with veteran linebacker Jamie Collins. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Lions are exploring trade options for Collins because they want to free...
NFL
chatsports.com

Ken Crawley, Tre'Quan Smith ruled out on final Saints vs. Packers injury report

The New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers issued their final injury reports on Friday, barring any sudden changes in transit to Jacksonville on Saturday. And it’s not great news for the Saints, who preemptively ruled out both cornerback Ken Crawley and wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith — each of whom were then designated to injured reserve.
NFL
chatsports.com

Lions have a long list of fixes before facing Packers

DETROIT (AP) — The problem facing Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell isn't finding things to fix. It is deciding where to start. The Lions trailed the San Francisco 49ers 31-10 at halftime and 41-17 with two minutes left before a late charge brought them within 41-33. Campbell said watching the...
NFL
chatsports.com

Marshon Lattimore Listed as Questionable on Sunday Against Packers

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t need any advantages when it comes to hurling the ball down the field. With Marshon Lattimore’s participation in question, the New Orleans Saints may be giving the future Hall of Famer more room than he needs to operate. The Saints’ official Twitter account reports that Lattimore is...
NFL
chatsports.com

Packers list Za’Darius Smith as questionable, Saints rule out 2 starters

The Green Bay Packers won’t have backup safety Vernon Scott and might not have All-Pro edge rusher Za’Darius Smith for the season opener on Sunday, but the New Orleans Saints have their own set of injury issues entering Week 1. Scott (hamstring) was ruled out on Friday’s injury report, while...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

San Francisco 49ers final Week 1 Injury Report shows they could be without key defender vs. Lions

On Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2021 regular season. Following Friday’s practice, the 49ers released their final injury report and as you can see below, backup WR Jalen Hurd has already been ruled OUT while starting DT Javon Kinlaw and backup CB Emmanuel Mosley are doubtful to play in Sunday’s game.
NFL
Yardbarker

QB Trey Lance not on final 49ers injury report, could play vs. Lions

The San Francisco 49ers may have two quarterbacks taking snaps during Sunday's regular-season opener at the Detroit Lions, after all. According to Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, rookie signal-caller Trey Lance was not listed on San Francisco's final injury report on Friday. The third overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft had been dealing with a small "chip" in his right index finger and was limited in practice through Thursday's session even though he had removed his splint for throwing exercises by then.
NFL
PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
254
Followers
624
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

Comments / 0

Community Policy