Packers-Lions Final Injury Report: Patrick Returns, Listed as Questionable

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers left guard Lucas Patrick, who suffered a concussion on the final offensive snap of last week’s loss to New Orleans, returned to practice on Saturday and is questionable for Monday night’s game against the Detroit Lions.

That doesn’t mean Patrick has cleared the final hurdle to play, though. It’s a sign he’s progressed through the concussion protocol but not emerged from it.

“He was out there today practicing and that’s just part of the protocol, and we’ll see how he responds post-practice,” coach Matt LaFleur said after practice.

Patrick and safety Darnell Savage, who suffered a shoulder injury on the return of his overturned interception against the Saints, are questionable. Tight end Josiah Deguara, who suffered a concussion early in the third quarter against the Saints, didn’t practice all week and is doubtful.

The Lions will be without their best receiver, 6-foot-4 Tyrell Williams. Three other key starters, outside linebacker Trey Flowers, defensive end Michael Brockers and running back D’Andre Swift, are questionable. Flowers and Brockers were limited participation at all three practices this week. Swift was full participation on Saturday.

Former Packers running back Jamaal Williams, who was limited on Thursday and Friday, was full participation on Saturday and removed from the injury report. It was the same trend for Flowers’ sidekick, Romeo Okwara.

Asked about the Packers placing Pro Bowl outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith on injured reserve, Lions coach Dan Campbell on Saturday said: “He is an outstanding rusher. He’s a good run player, as well. So, I think it hurts them. Now, that being said, they’ve still got 52 over there, (Rashan) Gary, who I think can rush. They’ve got a couple of guys that I think – now, they’re different than him. Those guys play hard and so, yes, it hurts, but yet it's not like these guys that are coming in are five notches below Za’Darius, either, in my opinion.”

Packers Injury Report

Out: S Vernon Scott (hamstring).

Doubtful: TE Josiah Deguara (concussion).

Questionable: LG Lucas Patrick (concussion), S Darnell Savage (shoulder).

Lions Injury Report

Out: DE Kevin Strong (concussion), WR Tyrell Williams (concussion).

Questionable: DE Michael Brockers (shoulder), OLB Trey Flowers (shoulder), WR Dax Raymond (thigh), RB D’Andre Swift (groin).