Pottstown, PA

What's up: Leading stories in Pottstown

Pottstown Daily
 6 days ago

(POTTSTOWN, PA) Here are today’s top stories from the Pottstown area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Pottstown / 6abc.com

Man going 70mph in 25mph zone before deadly crash in Pottstown, DA says

The DA says Symere Butler's car went airborne before a crash that killed a 36-year-old woman. Read more

Pottstown / sanatogapost.com

Las Vegas Next Stop for Pottsgrove’s Dustin Tavella

LAS VEGAS NV – Stowe native and Pottsgrove High School graduate Dustin Tavella, whose spell-binding combination of inspirational story-telling and performances as a magician were witnessed this summer by millions of television watchers worldwide, is now headed to Las Vegas following his Wednesday (Sept. 15, 2021) win of the “America’s Got Talent” program 16th season. Read more

Montgomery County / pottsmerc.com

Vaccinations mandated for Montgomery County government workers by Oct. 18

NORRISTOWN — As Montgomery County recorded nearly 300 new cases of the coronavirus and four more deaths during the most recent two-day period, officials announced Wednesday that all county and court employees will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18 or undergo weekly testing. “We understand... Read more

Pottstown / papreplive.com

Perkiomen Valley outruns Pottstown, Upper Perkiomen

PENNSBURG >> They went to a Pioneer Athletic Conference dual meet, and a three-school race broke out Wednesday. Actually, the revised plan was for Perkiomen Valley and Norristown conducting their Liberty Division contest alongside the Frontier Division matchup between Upper Perkiomen and Pottstown. But with the Eagles choosing not to compete due to low numbers, the Vikings were left joining the Indians and Trojans as a non-division guest. Read more

Pottstown Daily

Pottstown, PA
With Pottstown Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

