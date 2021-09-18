What's up: Leading stories in Pottstown
(POTTSTOWN, PA) Here are today’s top stories from the Pottstown area.
Man going 70mph in 25mph zone before deadly crash in Pottstown, DA says
The DA says Symere Butler's car went airborne before a crash that killed a 36-year-old woman. Read more
Las Vegas Next Stop for Pottsgrove’s Dustin Tavella
LAS VEGAS NV – Stowe native and Pottsgrove High School graduate Dustin Tavella, whose spell-binding combination of inspirational story-telling and performances as a magician were witnessed this summer by millions of television watchers worldwide, is now headed to Las Vegas following his Wednesday (Sept. 15, 2021) win of the “America’s Got Talent” program 16th season. Read more
Vaccinations mandated for Montgomery County government workers by Oct. 18
NORRISTOWN — As Montgomery County recorded nearly 300 new cases of the coronavirus and four more deaths during the most recent two-day period, officials announced Wednesday that all county and court employees will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18 or undergo weekly testing. “We understand... Read more
Perkiomen Valley outruns Pottstown, Upper Perkiomen
PENNSBURG >> They went to a Pioneer Athletic Conference dual meet, and a three-school race broke out Wednesday. Actually, the revised plan was for Perkiomen Valley and Norristown conducting their Liberty Division contest alongside the Frontier Division matchup between Upper Perkiomen and Pottstown. But with the Eagles choosing not to compete due to low numbers, the Vikings were left joining the Indians and Trojans as a non-division guest. Read more
