Lufkin, TX

News wrap: Headlines in Lufkin

Lufkin Daily
Lufkin Daily
 6 days ago

(LUFKIN, TX) Here are today’s top stories from the Lufkin area.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

Lufkin / kfox95.com

"You Can Do It!" Comedian Rob Schneider To Perform In Lufkin, Texas

“You Can Do It!” Comedian Rob Schneider To Perform In Lufkin, Texas

Are you a fan of Rob Schneider in all those Adam Sandler movies? Then your favorite part is when he says "you can do it!" The arbitrator of the best and longest running Adam Sandler gag of all time, Rob Schneider is coming to Lufkin. Rob is nothing if not... Read more

Lufkin / cbs19.tv

HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Lufkin police seeking 'armed and extremely dangerous' man wanted for double-murder

HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Lufkin police seeking 'armed and extremely dangerous' man wanted for double-murder

Anyone with information on his location or this crime is asked to call the LPD at (936) 633-0356 or CrimeStoppers at (936) 639-TIPS. Read more

yea if it were a whole dead family or a school shot up or a church , white ppl usaul suspects😄

Lufkin / q1077.com

Anyone From The Lufkin Area Brave Enough To Take On The Texas Roadhouse Roll Challenge?

Anyone From The Lufkin Area Brave Enough To Take On The Texas Roadhouse Roll Challenge?

Let me just first say that I don't condone this type of behavior. As challenges go this one seems pretty benign, since it might only be harmful to your waist line. There has been no word yet from Texas Roadhouse about how this would even possible. Do the rolls truly just keep on coming? Read more

Lufkin / dailynewsandmore.com

September offers a chance to celebrate overcoming substance use

September offers a chance to celebrate overcoming substance use

September offers a chance to celebrate overcoming substance use. Between 2017 and 2019, some 1.4 million Texans were facing some kind of substance use disorder; that’s nearly 6% of the state’s residents over the age of 12, according to the 2017-19 National Survey on Drug Use and Health. While the... Read more

Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
With Lufkin Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

