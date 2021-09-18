News wrap: Headlines in Lufkin
(LUFKIN, TX) Here are today’s top stories from the Lufkin area.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
“You Can Do It!” Comedian Rob Schneider To Perform In Lufkin, Texas
Are you a fan of Rob Schneider in all those Adam Sandler movies? Then your favorite part is when he says "you can do it!" The arbitrator of the best and longest running Adam Sandler gag of all time, Rob Schneider is coming to Lufkin. Rob is nothing if not... Read more
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Lufkin police seeking 'armed and extremely dangerous' man wanted for double-murder
Anyone with information on his location or this crime is asked to call the LPD at (936) 633-0356 or CrimeStoppers at (936) 639-TIPS. Read more
yea if it were a whole dead family or a school shot up or a church , white ppl usaul suspects😄
Anyone From The Lufkin Area Brave Enough To Take On The Texas Roadhouse Roll Challenge?
Let me just first say that I don't condone this type of behavior. As challenges go this one seems pretty benign, since it might only be harmful to your waist line. There has been no word yet from Texas Roadhouse about how this would even possible. Do the rolls truly just keep on coming? Read more
September offers a chance to celebrate overcoming substance use
September offers a chance to celebrate overcoming substance use. Between 2017 and 2019, some 1.4 million Texans were facing some kind of substance use disorder; that’s nearly 6% of the state’s residents over the age of 12, according to the 2017-19 National Survey on Drug Use and Health. While the... Read more