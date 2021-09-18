CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florence, AL

Top stories trending in Florence

Florence Dispatch
Florence Dispatch
 6 days ago

(FLORENCE, AL) What’s going on in Florence? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Florence area, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Florence / whnt.com

Law enforcement searching for multiple people suspected of recent thefts across The Shoals

Law enforcement searching for multiple people suspected of recent thefts across The Shoals

THE SHOALS, Ala. — Law-enforcement agencies across The Shoals are asking people to be careful and make sure that their personal belongings are well protected. This comes after a string of theft and burglaries have been reported across the area. On September 13, the Florence Police Department shared these photos. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Florence / whnt.com

Four trailblazers inducted into Florence Walk of Honor

Four trailblazers inducted into Florence Walk of Honor

FLORENCE, Ala. — It began as a collaboration among Florence city officials to honor and recognize residents of Florence and Lauderdale County—the Walk of Honor. The monuments can be found in River Heritage Park behind the Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa. It serves to honor those Lauderdale County residents who... Read more

Comments
avatar

Great they added a very deserving women. My Papa is memorialized there. One thing they don't mention is they do not have to get your permission. My Papa did NOT want the recognition but they went against his dying wishes & did it anyway. He had his own personal reasons.

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Mississippi / hailstate.com

Cross Country Gets Postseason Preview Friday

Cross Country Gets Postseason Preview Friday

FLORENCE, Ala. – A postseason preview awaits the Mississippi State cross country team at Friday's North Alabama Showcase in Florence, Alabama. The Bulldog women will toe the line at 8:45 a.m. CT for a 5K race. "These early season competitions are important to our overall development, so we are looking... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Florence / timesdaily.com

Dean Alvin Smith

Dean Alvin Smith

FLORENCE — Dean Alvin Smith was born March 29, 1947 in Prattville (Autauga County) Alabama, to the late Leonard and Corine Mims Smith. On Tuesday September 7, 2021, Dean Alvin Smith peacefully passed from this earthly temple into God’s eternal care. His early education was in the Autauga County School System, Prattville, Alabama. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
Florence, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Florence Dispatch

Florence Dispatch

Florence, AL
171
Followers
247
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Florence Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy