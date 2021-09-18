Top stories trending in Florence
Law enforcement searching for multiple people suspected of recent thefts across The Shoals
THE SHOALS, Ala. — Law-enforcement agencies across The Shoals are asking people to be careful and make sure that their personal belongings are well protected. This comes after a string of theft and burglaries have been reported across the area. On September 13, the Florence Police Department shared these photos. Read more
Four trailblazers inducted into Florence Walk of Honor
FLORENCE, Ala. — It began as a collaboration among Florence city officials to honor and recognize residents of Florence and Lauderdale County—the Walk of Honor. The monuments can be found in River Heritage Park behind the Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa. It serves to honor those Lauderdale County residents who... Read more
Great they added a very deserving women. My Papa is memorialized there. One thing they don't mention is they do not have to get your permission. My Papa did NOT want the recognition but they went against his dying wishes & did it anyway. He had his own personal reasons.
Cross Country Gets Postseason Preview Friday
FLORENCE, Ala. – A postseason preview awaits the Mississippi State cross country team at Friday's North Alabama Showcase in Florence, Alabama. The Bulldog women will toe the line at 8:45 a.m. CT for a 5K race. "These early season competitions are important to our overall development, so we are looking... Read more
Dean Alvin Smith
FLORENCE — Dean Alvin Smith was born March 29, 1947 in Prattville (Autauga County) Alabama, to the late Leonard and Corine Mims Smith. On Tuesday September 7, 2021, Dean Alvin Smith peacefully passed from this earthly temple into God’s eternal care. His early education was in the Autauga County School System, Prattville, Alabama. Read more