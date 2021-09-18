Top stories trending in Florence

(FLORENCE, AL) What’s going on in Florence? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Florence area, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Law enforcement searching for multiple people suspected of recent thefts across The Shoals THE SHOALS, Ala. — Law-enforcement agencies across The Shoals are asking people to be careful and make sure that their personal belongings are well protected. This comes after a string of theft and burglaries have been reported across the area. On September 13, the Florence Police Department shared these photos. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Four trailblazers inducted into Florence Walk of Honor FLORENCE, Ala. — It began as a collaboration among Florence city officials to honor and recognize residents of Florence and Lauderdale County—the Walk of Honor. The monuments can be found in River Heritage Park behind the Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa. It serves to honor those Lauderdale County residents who... Read more

LATEST NEWS

Cross Country Gets Postseason Preview Friday FLORENCE, Ala. – A postseason preview awaits the Mississippi State cross country team at Friday's North Alabama Showcase in Florence, Alabama. The Bulldog women will toe the line at 8:45 a.m. CT for a 5K race. "These early season competitions are important to our overall development, so we are looking... Read more

TRENDING NOW