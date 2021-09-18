CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cardinals Call Up Chris Banjo For Vikings Game

By Darren Urban
Arizona Cardinals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article﻿Chris Banjo﻿ was an important part of the Cardinals last season, especially when safety was bit with injury when Jalen Thompson was sidelined. Banjo did not make the final roster, but because current practice squad rules allow more veterans, Banjo's appearance on a game-day roster seemed inevitable. It'll come Sunday in the Cardinals' home opener against the Vikings, with Banjo brought up as a Covid replacement for wide receiver Antoine Wesley.

www.azcardinals.com

Comments / 0

Related
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Up next for the Vikings: the Arizona Cardinals

When: 3:05 p.m., Sept. 19, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. Few teams looked better in Week 1 than the Cardinals as they try to break through in one of the NFL's toughest divisions. Cornerback Patrick Peterson, who spent the first 10 years of his career in Arizona, gets to face his old team early in his Vikings tenure and he'll likely be busy.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cardinals Favored at Home Against Vikings

The Arizona Cardinals were three-point underdogs last week ahead of their 38-13 win over the Tennessee Titans. At 1-0, they are now favorites in Week 2 for the first time this season against the Minnesota Vikings. As of the end of the day Thursday, Arizona is a 3.5 favorite at...
NFL
FanSided

Vikings Game Sunday: Vikings vs. Cardinals odds and prediction for Week 2 NFL game

For the second week in a row, the Minnesota Vikings will attempt to get a win on the road. This time their opponent will be a tough Arizona Cardinals team. Following a disappointing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, the Minnesota Vikings have an opportunity to eliminate some doubters in Week 2 if they can pull out a victory on the road against the 1-0 Arizona Cardinals.
NFL
crossingbroad.com

DraftKings Arizona Is Offering No-Brainer Promo for Cardinals-Vikings

DraftKings Arizona Sportsbook has quickly emerged as one of the top AZ online sports betting options, and it will look to continue its early run with an awesome promo bonus ahead of the Cardinals’ Week 2 matchup with the Vikings. DraftKings Arizona Sportsbook is offering all new players the chance...
GAMBLING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vikings#Cardinals#American Football#Covid
VikingsTerritory

Our Staff Prediction for Vikings at Cardinals

The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Cardinals in Arizona is ready. Minnesota faces a hot opponent in Week 1 — at least in terms of the Cardinals eviscerating the Tennessee Titans on the road last week. Led by Kyler Murray on offense and Chandler Jones on defense, the Cardinals are 3.5-point favorites to outduel the Vikings in Week 2.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Vikings DE to miss Cardinals game with concussion because of a deer

We’ve seen a lot of wild athlete injury stories that made people miss games over the years. Sammy Sosa sneezed and sprained a ligament in his back. Joba Chamberlain suffered an ankle injury after jumping on a trampoline. Pitcher Joel Zumaya hurt his wrist playing too much Guitar Hero. Soccer player Kirk Broadfoot scalded his face when an egg exploded in his face. Who can forget catcher Brent Mayne who suffered back spasms after looking both ways before crossing the street? And what about Lionel Simmons, who developed tendinitis trying to set a high score on Nintendo Game Boy.
NFL
InsideTheVikings

Vikings Injury Report: Anthony Barr, Harrison Hand DNP, Christian Darrisaw Still Limited

After missing almost all of last season with a pectoral tear, a knee injury could keep Anthony Barr out for at least a second straight game to kick off the 2021 campaign. He didn't play against the Bengals and was unable to practice on Wednesday ahead of the Vikings' Week 2 matchup with the Cardinals. That makes it three straight practices missed for Barr since he participated in a limited fashion last Wednesday.
NFL
Revenge of the Birds

Minnesota Vikings linebackers banged up heading into matchup with Arizona Cardinals

The heart of the Minnesota Vikings defense could be on the sideline on Sunday in their matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. According to report, the Vikings were without Eric Kendricks at practice today, something to monitor. The Vikings linebackers, especially Kendricks and Barr, are what make the defense hum. They...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
vikings.com

Vikings-Cardinals Week 2 Injury Report: 4 Vikings Ruled Out Before Cardinals Game in Week 2

EAGAN, Minn. — Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr (knee), cornerback Harrison Hand (hamstring), tackle Christian Darrisaw (groin) and Everson Griffen (concussion) on Friday were ruled out before Minnesota's Week 2 game Sunday at Arizona. The Vikings designated linebacker Eric Kendricks (quadriceps) as questionable. Linebacker Nick Vigil (ankle) did not receive a...
NFL
Daily Norseman

A brief look at Vikings/Cardinals history

A little later in the week than I wanted to get to this, but we are back with our look at the history between the Minnesota Vikings and their opponent this week, the Arizona Cardinals. The Vikings have had their share of success against the Cardinals over the years, but it’s been a while since they managed to take a win back home from the desert. Is that going to change this weekend? We can only hope.
NFL
Pioneer Press

Injuries on defense could hamstring Vikings vs. Cardinals

VIKINGS (0-1) AT CARDINALS (1-0) Kickoff: 3:05 p.m. Sunday. Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. TV: KMSP-Channel 9; Gus Johnson, Aqib Talib, Megan Olvi. Radio: KFXN-FM 100.3; Paul Allen, Pete Bercich, Greg Coleman, Ben Leber. Series: Vikings lead 17-11 Line: Cardinals by 3½. The Vikings are coming off a disappointing...
NFL
Daily Norseman

Vikings at Cardinals Week 2 Preview: Of Two Minds

In Week 1, the Arizona Cardinals went into Tennessee and absolutely obliterated the defending AFC South champion Titans by 25 points. The Cardinals outgained the Titans by 168 yards and had a +2 turnover margin. Kyler Murray made plays that looked like they were straight out of NFL Blitz. DeAndre Hopkins found the end zone twice before Tennessee crossed midfield. Chandler Jones was in the Titans’ backfield so often that he now has to file taxes as a Tennessee resident. The Cardinals showed up in Nashville and gave the Titans an Old Testament smiting.
NFL
tucsonpost.com

Chandler Jones, Cardinals focused on the now vs. Vikings

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones recorded five sacks in a season-opening road romp against the Tennessee Titans, an effort that garnered him a nod as the first NFC Defensive Player of the Week of 2021. Such a showing also heightened chatter about Jones pursuing the NFL single-season sack record...
NFL
Daily Norseman

Vikings at Cardinals: Final injury reports for both teams

Heading into Sunday’s game in the desert, the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals have released their final injury reports. Let’s take a look at the bumps and bruises for both sides, starting with the visiting side, as is our wont. Minnesota Vikings Week 2 Injury Report. Player Position Injury...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Experts Have Virtually No Faith in Vikings to Topple Cardinals

A spot on the internet called NFLPickWatch.com details each expert pick per week for all NFL games. The site is a conglomeration of pundits’ predictions, tallying each man or woman’s accuracy throughout the season. Those experts have another full week’s slate of games to prognosticate for Week 2 with eyes...
NFL
Arizona Cardinals

How To Watch: Cardinals-Vikings

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Minnesota Vikings at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, September 19 at 1:05 p.m. MST. Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Aqib Talib (analyst) and Megan Olivi (sideline) WATCH ON MOBILE. A live stream is available on the following platforms for those in market:. Cardinals app (iOS devices)
NFL
All Cardinals

Madden 22 Sim: Cardinals, Vikings Down to the Wire

Last week's Madden sim was . . . inaccurate. In fact, it was the opposite of reality, as the Tennessee Titans secured a blowout victory over the Arizona Cardinals before the reverse situation occurred on Sunday. Yet teams adjust. The Cardinals will look to fine tune-their performance, the Minnesota Vikings...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy