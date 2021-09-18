Cardinals Call Up Chris Banjo For Vikings Game
Chris Banjo was an important part of the Cardinals last season, especially when safety was bit with injury when Jalen Thompson was sidelined. Banjo did not make the final roster, but because current practice squad rules allow more veterans, Banjo's appearance on a game-day roster seemed inevitable. It'll come Sunday in the Cardinals' home opener against the Vikings, with Banjo brought up as a Covid replacement for wide receiver Antoine Wesley.www.azcardinals.com
