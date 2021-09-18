CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairbanks, AK

News wrap: Top stories in Fairbanks

Fairbanks Bulletin
 6 days ago

(FAIRBANKS, AK) The news in Fairbanks never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Fairbanks area, click here.

Fairbanks / newsminer.com

Fairbanks area moose hunt underway

The state fall moose hunt began a few weeks ago, and while it is too soon to know how the season compares to others, so far conditions have been good for harvest success. Alaska Department of Fish and Game Fairbanks area biologist Mark Nelson explained that it is too early to know how the 2021 season will shape up. Read more

Fairbanks / newsminer.com

Emergency 4 - Fairbanks Alaska Mod V.4 Alpha - Car into tree response

Just messing around testing callouts on the new map to make sure everything works with a few trooper units, Fairbanks FD and MedLife Alaska Ground Unit only. Here is one of the MVAs after taking a car fire, pretty simple one. Read more

Fairbanks / scarymommy.com

Woman Escorted Off Flight Over A Crop Top Accuses Airline Of Fatphobia

A TikToker documented a humiliating ordeal onboard an Alaska Airlines flight. Ray Lin Howard was escorted off her flight Seattle to Fairbanks, Alaska earlier this month. Not because she was being rowdy, or putting anyone in danger, or threatening anyone — but because of how she was dressed. Howard says the conflict started over her sports bra/crop top combo, but she believes the larger issue was fatphobia. Read more

Fairbanks / kuac.org

Military Officials Can’t Identify Owner, Purpose of ‘Dummy’ Mobile-missile Launcher

A Fairbanks man photographed what appears to be military hardware this week that resembles a mobile missile launcher. But Army and Air Force officials say they it’s not their equipment, and they don’t know what it’s being used for. Patrick Levy was driving to work Monday on his usual route... Read more

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairbanks Bulletin

Fairbanks, AK
