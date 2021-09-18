What's up: Leading stories in Logan
Cache Valley schools hit by vandalism, thefts prompted by TikTok fad
Cache Valley has not been spared by a destructive fad that sprung up across the country this month involving teenagers committing acts of theft and vandalism, then posting videos of their crimes on TikTok. The videos were tagged “devious licks,” and until TikTok moved this week to remove the posts,... Read more
First ever Latino Festival taking place in downtown Logan – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Dozens of Latin American countries will be represented on Saturday at the first ever Cache Valley Media Group Latino Festival held in Historic Downtown Logan. The event will include vendors, a parade of flags, food, folklore dancing, and music on Center Street from 3-9 p.m. 97.3 Juan FM... Read more
2021 Youth Activist Scholarship Winners
Hispanic Heritage Festival Celebrates Latino Culture, Promotes Community Resources In Cache Valley
Music, dance, food, and prizes were part of the 2021 Hispanic Heritage Festival which took place this past Saturday at the Logan library. Local Latino businesses and nonprofit organizations were all a part of the Hispanic Heritage Festival which aimed at uniting the community through resources and entertainment. Ernesto Lopez,... Read more