Logan, UT

What's up: Leading stories in Logan

 6 days ago

(LOGAN, UT) Here are today's top stories from the Logan area.

Logan / hjnews.com

Cache Valley schools hit by vandalism, thefts prompted by TikTok fad

Cache Valley has not been spared by a destructive fad that sprung up across the country this month involving teenagers committing acts of theft and vandalism, then posting videos of their crimes on TikTok. The videos were tagged “devious licks,” and until TikTok moved this week to remove the posts,... Read more

There should be stricken consequences! No pansy fixes, time to buck up Prosecutions!

Logan / kvnutalk.com

First ever Latino Festival taking place in downtown Logan – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – Dozens of Latin American countries will be represented on Saturday at the first ever Cache Valley Media Group Latino Festival held in Historic Downtown Logan. The event will include vendors, a parade of flags, food, folklore dancing, and music on Center Street from 3-9 p.m. 97.3 Juan FM... Read more

Logan / youtube.com

2021 Youth Activist Scholarship Winners

Logan / upr.org

Hispanic Heritage Festival Celebrates Latino Culture, Promotes Community Resources In Cache Valley

Music, dance, food, and prizes were part of the 2021 Hispanic Heritage Festival which took place this past Saturday at the Logan library. Local Latino businesses and nonprofit organizations were all a part of the Hispanic Heritage Festival which aimed at uniting the community through resources and entertainment. Ernesto Lopez,... Read more

Comments / 0

Logan, UT
With Logan Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

