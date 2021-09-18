What's up: News headlines in Cookeville

1560 Duncans Chapel Road, COOKEVILLE, TN, 38506 Tour - $325,000

Represented by: Elijah Castelli For more information, call (931) 260-8622 or email elijah@teamcastelli.com Crye-Leike Nashville - Cookeville,(931) 520-6450. 3 Bedrooms - 2 Full Baths NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! This home boasts a 3 Bed 2 Bath Home w/ 1, 830 sqft that sits on 0.73AC. Newly built with Hardie Board Plank Siding. Large open living space with lots of natural light, vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, and luxury vinyl throughout the home. Beautiful white cabinets, with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Spacious bedrooms, Master w/ Master Bath w/ double vanity and walk in closet. Covered front porch, covered back deck and 2 car attached garage. This home is great, You won't wait to miss seeing it!!! 20 min to Cookeville, 1.5 hrs to Nashville, 1 hr 45 min to Knoxville. Read more