What's up: News headlines in Cookeville
(COOKEVILLE, TN) Here are today’s top stories from the Cookeville area.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Cookeville area, click here.
Cookeville Rally Supporting Voting Rights, For The People Act
A rally in support of voter rights and restoring the 1965 Voting Rights Act on the Putnam County Courthouse lawn Friday. Cookeville-Putnam County NAACP President Thomas Savage said the Finish The Job Rally is a chance to educate the community. Savage said some states are working to make voting more difficult for the working class. Read more
There's no different treatment between races at the polls! What in the heck is this about now?!
BREAKING: Stone Memorial/Upperman football moved to Tennessee Tech
Tonight's football clash between Stone Memorial and No. 10 Upperman has changed venues, as the foes will now face off at Tennessee Tech University's Tucker Stadium at 7 p.m. "Field conditions at Upperman" were cited as a cause per Stone Memorial athletic director Nathan Brown. Both teams have played a... Read more
1560 Duncans Chapel Road, COOKEVILLE, TN, 38506 Tour - $325,000
Represented by: Elijah Castelli For more information, call (931) 260-8622 or email elijah@teamcastelli.com Crye-Leike Nashville - Cookeville,(931) 520-6450. 3 Bedrooms - 2 Full Baths NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! This home boasts a 3 Bed 2 Bath Home w/ 1, 830 sqft that sits on 0.73AC. Newly built with Hardie Board Plank Siding. Large open living space with lots of natural light, vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, and luxury vinyl throughout the home. Beautiful white cabinets, with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Spacious bedrooms, Master w/ Master Bath w/ double vanity and walk in closet. Covered front porch, covered back deck and 2 car attached garage. This home is great, You won't wait to miss seeing it!!! 20 min to Cookeville, 1.5 hrs to Nashville, 1 hr 45 min to Knoxville. Read more
New 2021 Nissan Kicks SV-Monarch Orange!|Nissan of Cookeville
We are located in Middle Tennessee and have some of the best prices in the nation. We are also one of the most awarded Nissan dealers in the world! https://www.nissanofcookeville.com/new-Cookeville-2021-Nissan-Kicks-SV-3N1CP5CV3ML531363 Read more