Portland, ME

Top stories trending in Portland

Portland Post
Portland Post
 6 days ago

Maine / wgme.com

Maine woman hit by truck after chasing down money on highway

Maine woman hit by truck after chasing down money on highway

WINDHAM, Maine (AP) — A woman got out of a vehicle to chase down some money that blew out the window before she was struck and killed, police said. Lisa Reynolds, 47, of Windham, exited the vehicle after the driver stopped alongside the four-lane Route 302 on the evening of Sept. 10, according to the Portland Press Herald, which obtained the crash report.

Portland / fox23maine.com

Parents gather in Portland to push for permanent child tax credit

Parents gather in Portland to push for permanent child tax credit

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Parents gathered in Portland Thursday to push members of Congress to make the child tax credit permanent. Through the American Rescue Act, most families are getting $300 per child age five and younger. For children age 6-17, parents are getting $250 each month per child. The small...

avatar

why not.. sure the government can just keep printing money and it will give people more reasons to have more kids. lovely..

1 like 3 replies

avatar

As someone with no children.....don't I deserve a "thank you!" Credit check for not placing burden on taxpayers by giving them more dependent citizens? no no no....I pay taxes up the Ying yang to support delinquent parents that can't afford the children they have and for illegal aliens to get welfare.. . while my social security is spent and gone but I keep on a' payin

Portland / wmtw.com

Portland fire crews put out fire at commercial building on Forest Ave.

Portland fire crews put out fire at commercial building on Forest Ave.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Fire Department is on scene of a fire inside a commercial building on 849 Forest. Ave. As of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, officials say the fire has been knocked down and there were no injuries reported. "City inspections will work with our investigators to see...

Portland / youtube.com

Portland Rising - September 2021

Portland Rising - September 2021

In this month's episode, Doug Rooks, Phoenix State House reporter, joins host Marian McCue, Editor, the Portland Phoenix, to talk about the problems facing CMP. Also, Greg Levinsky, Phoenix sports columnist joins Marian to discuss the return of tackle football.

