Top stories trending in Portland

Maine woman hit by truck after chasing down money on highway WINDHAM, Maine (AP) — A woman got out of a vehicle to chase down some money that blew out the window before she was struck and killed, police said. Lisa Reynolds, 47, of Windham, exited the vehicle after the driver stopped alongside the four-lane Route 302 on the evening of Sept. 10, according to the Portland Press Herald, which obtained the crash report. Read more

Parents gather in Portland to push for permanent child tax credit PORTLAND (WGME) -- Parents gathered in Portland Thursday to push members of Congress to make the child tax credit permanent. Through the American Rescue Act, most families are getting $300 per child age five and younger. For children age 6-17, parents are getting $250 each month per child. The small... Read more

Portland fire crews put out fire at commercial building on Forest Ave. PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Fire Department is on scene of a fire inside a commercial building on 849 Forest. Ave. As of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, officials say the fire has been knocked down and there were no injuries reported. "City inspections will work with our investigators to see... Read more

