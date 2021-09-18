What's up: Leading stories in State College
Police: Man arrested after exposing himself in State College laundromat
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is in custody after police found him naked, bathing in a sink in a State College laundromat. Geoffrey Warui, 29, with no known physical address, faces misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct after police arrived at Wash and Dri Laundry during the night on Sept. 15 to find him doing laundry and bathing in the sink. Read more
Chris Fowler: Penn State White Out ‘A Stroke Of Genius’
ESPN play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler is back calling Penn State’s White Out game alongside Kirk Herbstreit for the sixth consecutive year. The pair were on scene for Penn State’s massive upset over then-No. 2 Ohio State back in 2016, and they’ve returned to call the Nittany Lions’ biggest home game of the season every year since. ESPN’s College GameDay will also be back in our borough for their fifth-straight White Out. Read more
Severe Thunderstorm Warning (9/15/21)(EAS 920-921)
From WXL52 Clearfield and WFGE 101.1 State College. Read more
Penn State football | Luketa thriving in role as hybrid defender
STATE COLLEGE – Jesse Luketa spent the first three years of his collegiate career plugged into his position at linebacker. He carried 10 starts into 2021, and his stature in Penn State’s linebacker room grew after current Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons decided not to play in 2020 because of concerns regarding the coronavirus. Read more