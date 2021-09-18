CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
News wrap: Top stories in Lebanon

 6 days ago

(LEBANON, PA) The news in Lebanon never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Lebanon area, click here.

Lebanon / ldnews.com

WellSpan says there's proof that this surge of COVID patients was 'completely avoidable'

WellSpan Health hospitals are treating more than 200 COVID-19 patients across the company’s seven hospitals in southcentral Pennsylvania. Dr. Anthony Aquilina, WellSpan executive vice president and chief physician executive, said in announcing the latest numbers Friday that it didn't have to be this way. “The most discouraging part is that... Read more

Comments
avatar

Should have kept Bidens Aliens out pf pa,now your brinhging Afghanistan people in Come On wake up quit blaming it on the unvaccinated

15 likes 1 dislike 6 replies

avatar

Ivermectin as a prophylactic would take care of this in short order. The government, big pharma, big tech, and the media are to blame for this continuing like it is.

11 likes 3 replies

Cornwall / lancasteronline.com

Cornwall-Lebanon School District to now require masks to be worn in all buildings

Cornwall-Lebanon School District will now require masks to be worn throughout all its buildings, the board decided Sept. 13, reversing its mask-optional policy approved last month. The 155-minute meeting was held in the Cedar Crest High School auditorium, with a virtual live-stream option and about 100 visitors in attendance. Students... Read more

Comments
avatar

What a way to tear apart the community. If it’s optional and you want your kids to then have them wear a mask to protect them. But forcing it upon everyone is the problem.

3 likes 2 dislikes

avatar

parents need to remove their kids from all public schools that require kids to be under attack from stupidy

1 like 1 dislike

Lebanon / youtube.com

PIAA To Require Officials Be Vaccinated To Work State Playoffs

The PIAA is taking another step to ensure the protection of student-athletes; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports. Read more

Strasburg / lancasteronline.com

Deep, confident Lampeter-Strasburg golf team improves to 16-0

Deep, confident Lampeter-Strasburg golf team improves to 16-0

Lampeter-Strasburg’s golf team isn’t looking around for challenges from anyone but themselves. “We know how good we are,’’ L-S senior Matt Wilson said after shooting 73 at Foxchase Wednesday to lead his team to another win in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three match. “We know what our potential is. We... Read more

Comments / 0

