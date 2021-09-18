News wrap: Top stories in Lebanon

(LEBANON, PA) The news in Lebanon never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Lebanon area, click here.

LOCAL PICK

WellSpan says there's proof that this surge of COVID patients was 'completely avoidable' WellSpan Health hospitals are treating more than 200 COVID-19 patients across the company’s seven hospitals in southcentral Pennsylvania. Dr. Anthony Aquilina, WellSpan executive vice president and chief physician executive, said in announcing the latest numbers Friday that it didn't have to be this way. “The most discouraging part is that... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Cornwall-Lebanon School District to now require masks to be worn in all buildings Cornwall-Lebanon School District will now require masks to be worn throughout all its buildings, the board decided Sept. 13, reversing its mask-optional policy approved last month. The 155-minute meeting was held in the Cedar Crest High School auditorium, with a virtual live-stream option and about 100 visitors in attendance. Students... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

PIAA To Require Officials Be Vaccinated To Work State Playoffs The PIAA is taking another step to ensure the protection of student-athletes; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports. Read more

LATEST NEWS