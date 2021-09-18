News wrap: Top stories in Gadsden
(GADSDEN, AL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Gadsden.
Multi-vehicle crash kills Gadsden toddler, injures driver
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — A Gadsden toddler was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 near Alabama 77 on Friday morning. The toddler was a passenger in a 2010 Toyota Camry that left the roadway, crossed over the median, and was struck by a 2020 Kenworth tractor-trailer truck that was traveling in the opposite lane. Read more
Downtown Gadsden, Inc. hosts LAB 2021 Main Street Alabama conference
Kay Moore, Downtown Gadsden, Inc. Executive Director talks about the Main Street Alabama conference hosted in downtown Gadsden on Aug. 18 - 20, 2021. Read more
Wednesday Night Bible Study - September 15, 2021 - Gadsden Church of Christ
Powered by Restream https://restream.io/ Join us for the Sunday Morning Worship Service of the Gadsden Church of Christ. Read more
