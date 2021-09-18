CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

News wrap: Top stories in Gadsden

Gadsden News Watch
Gadsden News Watch
 6 days ago

(GADSDEN, AL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Gadsden.

For more stories like these, click here.

Gadsden / whnt.com

Multi-vehicle crash kills Gadsden toddler, injures driver

Multi-vehicle crash kills Gadsden toddler, injures driver

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — A Gadsden toddler was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 59 near Alabama 77 on Friday morning. The toddler was a passenger in a 2010 Toyota Camry that left the roadway, crossed over the median, and was struck by a 2020 Kenworth tractor-trailer truck that was traveling in the opposite lane. Read more

Alabama / al.com

Toddler killed in crash on I-59 in east Alabama

Toddler killed in crash on I-59 in east Alabama

A toddler from Gadsden died Friday in a crash on Interstate 59 in east Alabama, state police said. The crash happened when a 2010 Toyota Camry crossed the median and went into oncoming traffic shortly before 10 a.m., said Brandon Bailey, a spokesman for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, in a press release. Read more

Alabama / youtube.com

Downtown Gadsden, Inc. hosts LAB 2021 Main Street Alabama conference

Downtown Gadsden, Inc. hosts LAB 2021 Main Street Alabama conference

Kay Moore, Downtown Gadsden, Inc. Executive Director talks about the Main Street Alabama conference hosted in downtown Gadsden on Aug. 18 - 20, 2021. Read more

Gadsden / youtube.com

Wednesday Night Bible Study - September 15, 2021 - Gadsden Church of Christ

Wednesday Night Bible Study - September 15, 2021 - Gadsden Church of Christ

Powered by Restream https://restream.io/ Join us for the Sunday Morning Worship Service of the Gadsden Church of Christ. Read more

Gadsden News Watch

Gadsden News Watch

Gadsden, AL
ABOUT

With Gadsden News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

