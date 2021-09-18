News wrap: Top stories in Sanford
Hammonds joins Central Carolina Hospital staff
SANFORD — Central Carolina Hospital announced Friday that Samuel Hammonds, MD has joined its staff and will be offering orthopaedic and sports medicine services to patients in Sanford and the surrounding region. Dr. Hammonds will join a new practice Central Carolina Orthopaedics, which is part of Central Carolina Physician Practices, the affiliated medical group of the hospital. Read more
Several Downtown Streets Closed All Weekend for Carolina Indie Fest
Beginning today at 5:00 p.m., the following portions of streets in downtown Sanford will be closed for the Carolina Indie Fest:. Wicker Street from Horner Boulevard to Chatham Street;. Steele Street from Carthage Street to Pearl Street;. Moore Street from Carthage Street to Pearl Street; and. Cole Street from Horner... Read more
Convinced it wasn’t real, NC man waited overnight to see if lottery win was still there
A North Carolina man was in such a state of disbelief after winning the lottery that he went to bed. His plan, lottery officials said, was to “see if his ticket still had a prize on it in the morning.”. It did — making Ismael Jimenez the ninth winner of... Read more
Breaking Barriers 9/15/2021
Stanley Litow, visiting professor of the practice in the Sanford School of Public Policy, discusses his book, “Breaking Barriers: How P-Tech Schools Create a Pathway From High School to College to Career” in a discussion led by Jay Mathews, education columnist for the Washington Post. The event also features P-Tech graduate ShuDon Brown, who, at the age of 16, received both her high school diploma from Pathways in Technology Early College High School and an associate degree in applied science: computer information systems from New York City College of Technology. Read more
