News wrap: Top stories in Sanford

(SANFORD, NC) What’s going on in Sanford? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Sanford area, click here.

LATEST NEWS

Hammonds joins Central Carolina Hospital staff SANFORD — Central Carolina Hospital announced Friday that Samuel Hammonds, MD has joined its staff and will be offering orthopaedic and sports medicine services to patients in Sanford and the surrounding region. Dr. Hammonds will join a new practice Central Carolina Orthopaedics, which is part of Central Carolina Physician Practices, the affiliated medical group of the hospital. Read more

TRENDING NOW

Several Downtown Streets Closed All Weekend for Carolina Indie Fest Beginning today at 5:00 p.m., the following portions of streets in downtown Sanford will be closed for the Carolina Indie Fest:. Wicker Street from Horner Boulevard to Chatham Street;. Steele Street from Carthage Street to Pearl Street;. Moore Street from Carthage Street to Pearl Street; and. Cole Street from Horner... Read more

LOCAL FAVORITE

Convinced it wasn’t real, NC man waited overnight to see if lottery win was still there A North Carolina man was in such a state of disbelief after winning the lottery that he went to bed. His plan, lottery officials said, was to “see if his ticket still had a prize on it in the morning.”. It did — making Ismael Jimenez the ninth winner of... Read more

TOP VIEWED