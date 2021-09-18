CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Salisbury news wrap: What’s trending

Salisbury Dispatch
Salisbury Dispatch
 6 days ago

(SALISBURY, MD) Here are today’s top stories from the Salisbury area.

For more stories like these, click here.

Ocean City / wboc.com

OC BikeFest and Delmarva Bike Week in Full Swing

SALISBURY and OCEAN CITY, Md.- Bikers from across the country have made their way to Salisbury and Ocean City this weekend for OC BikeFest and Delmarva Bike Week. Arthur W. Perdue Stadium at 6400 Hobbs Road in Salisbury is the official welcome center. Other event locations include Rommel's Harley-Davidson in Salisbury, Winterplace Park, also in Salisbury, and The Inlet in Ocean City, which will host concerts. Read more

Comments
avatar

With H20i to follow, 2 weeks of loud chaos in Ocean city. Owners stay away and let the police do their job.

Salisbury / wmdt.com

Salisbury Police Officer recognized for good deed

SALISBURY, Md. – Officer Redner with the Salisbury Police Department did a good deed on Wednesday. A woman was experiencing homelessness, and Officer Redner gave her $65 from his pocket to get her a place to stay in Annapolis. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com. Read more

Salisbury / stardem.com

Princess Tea: Interactive Show For Kids at Revival Sept 25

Salisbury– Princess Tea: Interactive Show For Kids at Revival Sept 25. Dress up and join your favorite princesses for this interactive Princess Tea Party! Characters will sing, dance and tell stories all while engaging the entire audience. A meet and greet will allow participants to snap a photo with their favorite characters. Experience this event live at Salisbury's newest event space "Revival" on September 25, Saturday at 3:00 pm. Read more

Ocean City / oceancitytoday.com

Miriam Cropper Bishop

Miriam Cropper Bishop, 84, of Berlin, Maryland, died on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Coastal Hospice at the Lake, Salisbury, Maryland. She was born and raised in Ocean City, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late Miriam Birch Cropper and Leroy James Cropper, Sr. of Ocean City. She was... Read more

Salisbury Dispatch

Salisbury Dispatch

Salisbury, MD
ABOUT

With Salisbury Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

