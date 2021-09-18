Salisbury news wrap: What’s trending

OC BikeFest and Delmarva Bike Week in Full Swing

SALISBURY and OCEAN CITY, Md.- Bikers from across the country have made their way to Salisbury and Ocean City this weekend for OC BikeFest and Delmarva Bike Week. Arthur W. Perdue Stadium at 6400 Hobbs Road in Salisbury is the official welcome center. Other event locations include Rommel's Harley-Davidson in Salisbury, Winterplace Park, also in Salisbury, and The Inlet in Ocean City, which will host concerts. Read more