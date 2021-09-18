Salisbury news wrap: What’s trending
(SALISBURY, MD) Here are today’s top stories from the Salisbury area.
We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
OC BikeFest and Delmarva Bike Week in Full Swing
SALISBURY and OCEAN CITY, Md.- Bikers from across the country have made their way to Salisbury and Ocean City this weekend for OC BikeFest and Delmarva Bike Week. Arthur W. Perdue Stadium at 6400 Hobbs Road in Salisbury is the official welcome center. Other event locations include Rommel's Harley-Davidson in Salisbury, Winterplace Park, also in Salisbury, and The Inlet in Ocean City, which will host concerts. Read more
With H20i to follow, 2 weeks of loud chaos in Ocean city. Owners stay away and let the police do their job.
Salisbury Police Officer recognized for good deed
SALISBURY, Md. – Officer Redner with the Salisbury Police Department did a good deed on Wednesday. A woman was experiencing homelessness, and Officer Redner gave her $65 from his pocket to get her a place to stay in Annapolis. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com. Read more
Princess Tea: Interactive Show For Kids at Revival Sept 25
Salisbury– Princess Tea: Interactive Show For Kids at Revival Sept 25. Dress up and join your favorite princesses for this interactive Princess Tea Party! Characters will sing, dance and tell stories all while engaging the entire audience. A meet and greet will allow participants to snap a photo with their favorite characters. Experience this event live at Salisbury's newest event space "Revival" on September 25, Saturday at 3:00 pm. Read more
Miriam Cropper Bishop
Miriam Cropper Bishop, 84, of Berlin, Maryland, died on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Coastal Hospice at the Lake, Salisbury, Maryland. She was born and raised in Ocean City, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late Miriam Birch Cropper and Leroy James Cropper, Sr. of Ocean City. She was... Read more