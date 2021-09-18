CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

News wrap: Top stories in Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount Journal
 6 days ago

(ROCKY MOUNT, NC) What’s going on in Rocky Mount? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Rocky Mount area, click here.

Rocky Mount / rockymounttelegram.com

Local group envisions downtown arts district

A statewide arts official on Saturday is going to participate via teleconferencing with a group of Rocky Mount residents interested in having a vibrant arts district in the heart of the city. Leigh Ann Wilder, who is the creative economies director at the N.C. Arts Council, told the Telegram she... Read more

Rocky Mount / rockymounttelegram.com

Prep football capsules for Week 5

Week 5 of the high school football season is here and it brings a full slate of games. Rocky Mount High’s Big East Conference opener against visiting Bunn was played late Thursday night. Let’s get into Friday’s matchups:. Northern Nash (2-1) at Washington (2-0) Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday. Last week:... Read more

Rocky Mount / youtube.com

Home For Sale: 113 Clifton Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 | CENTURY 21

For more information visit http://113CliftonRoad.C21.com 113 Clifton Road Rocky Mount, NC 27804 MLS 100290488 Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Half-Baths: 1 Building Area: 1816 Sq. Ft. Charming 1816 sq. ft. brick ranch, 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths with hardwoods and tile flooring, formal living room and large den with wood burning fireplace, open to the kitchen, Sunroom with new heat and air. Corner lot, fenced in yard, attached carport and storage building with power. Sealed crawl space with dehumidifier. Just waiting for you. Contact Agent: Carole Wilber Sterling Combs Read more

Raleigh / rockymounttelegram.com

Preston H. Bradshaw, Jr.

Dr. Preston H. Bradshaw, Jr. died on September 10, 2021 at the age of 87. A visitation will be held on September 18, 2021 from 5 – 7pm at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home at 300 Saint Mary’s Street, Raleigh, NC 27605. The Funeral Service will be held at 2pm on September 19, 2021 at Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, 2209 Fairview Road, Raleigh, NC 27608. A graveside service will follow at 4:30pm at Pineview Cemetery, 761 E Raleigh Blvd, Rocky Mount, NC 27803. Services are provided by Brown-Wynne, 300 St. Mary's Street, Raleigh. Read more

Rocky Mount Journal

Rocky Mount, NC
ABOUT

With Rocky Mount Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

