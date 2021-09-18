Trending news headlines in Dover
Dover man charged with trespassing, resisting arrest following incident at lottery office
DOVER, Del. – Delaware Capitol Police have arrested a Dover man accused of trespassing and resisting arrest. We’re told that Henry Fordham was arrested on Wednesday after he reportedly refused to leave the Delaware Lottery Office after staff told him he did not hold any winning tickets. In addition, he refused to leave the premises after being asked repeatedly by police officers and physically resisted while being taken into custody. Read more
Man Arrested in Dover Royal Farms Shooting
DOVER, Del.- Dover police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred early last month inside a Royal Farms store. Stevenson Benoit, 31, of Newark, Del., was taken into custody Thursday night after turning himself in at the Dover Police Department. He was ordered held on $22,000 secured bond on the charges of possession of firearm during commission of felony, tampering with physical evidence, and second-degree conspiracy. Read more
Sex abuse claim: Boy Scouts settlements reached with insurer
DOVER, Del. (AP) — One of the primary insurers of the Boy Scouts of America announced Tuesday that it has reached a tentative settlement agreement with the organization and with attorneys representing tens of thousands of men who say they were molested decades ago by scoutmasters and others. Under the... Read more
