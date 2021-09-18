CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

Trending news headlines in Dover

 6 days ago

(DOVER, DE) Here are today’s top stories from the Dover area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Dover area, click here.

Dover / wmdt.com

Dover man charged with trespassing, resisting arrest following incident at lottery office

DOVER, Del. – Delaware Capitol Police have arrested a Dover man accused of trespassing and resisting arrest. We’re told that Henry Fordham was arrested on Wednesday after he reportedly refused to leave the Delaware Lottery Office after staff told him he did not hold any winning tickets. In addition, he refused to leave the premises after being asked repeatedly by police officers and physically resisted while being taken into custody. Read more

He thought he had a winner..... he thought he was about to buy a lot of crack 😂

2 likes 1 dislike 2 replies

Dover / wboc.com

DOVER, Del.- Dover police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred early last month inside a Royal Farms store. Stevenson Benoit, 31, of Newark, Del., was taken into custody Thursday night after turning himself in at the Dover Police Department. He was ordered held on $22,000 secured bond on the charges of possession of firearm during commission of felony, tampering with physical evidence, and second-degree conspiracy. Read more

Dover / northplattepost.com

DOVER, Del. (AP) — One of the primary insurers of the Boy Scouts of America announced Tuesday that it has reached a tentative settlement agreement with the organization and with attorneys representing tens of thousands of men who say they were molested decades ago by scoutmasters and others. Under the... Read more

Dover / youtube.com

Used 2021 GMC Acadia Denali, Dover, DE 10358A https://www.kentcountymotors.com/VehicleSearchResults?searchQuery=1GKKNXLS5MZ132399 www.KentCountyMotors.com For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at (302)-387-0969 Kent County Motors 2181 South Dupont Highway Dover, DE 19901 White Frost Tricoat 2021 GMC Acadia Denali 9-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 SIDI 19/26 City/Highway MPG [RLVID:1973:5c8b9979f1e6e57c:1005609c7e140429:1] Read more

