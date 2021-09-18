Trending news headlines in Dover

Dover man charged with trespassing, resisting arrest following incident at lottery office

DOVER, Del. – Delaware Capitol Police have arrested a Dover man accused of trespassing and resisting arrest. We’re told that Henry Fordham was arrested on Wednesday after he reportedly refused to leave the Delaware Lottery Office after staff told him he did not hold any winning tickets. In addition, he refused to leave the premises after being asked repeatedly by police officers and physically resisted while being taken into custody. Read more