Statesville, NC

What's up: News headlines in Statesville

Statesville Updates
Statesville Updates
 6 days ago

(STATESVILLE, NC) What’s going on in Statesville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Statesville area, click here.

Statesville / statesville.com

Fifth Street rebrand hopes to highlight all of the organization's progams

Meet the new Fifth Street Ministries, same as the old Fifth Street. The local nonprofit announced its new logos and rebranding effort outside its headquarters Thursday as Fifth Street Ministries Executive Director Michele Knapp said the goal of the organization was to help people see the whole of the organization, not just its different programs. Read more

Iredell County / wral.com

19-year-old out on bond after infant found in 'shallow grave'

An infant was found buried in the backyard of a home in Iredell County this week, according to WXII. Officials obtained a search warrant from the home on Tomllin Mill Road in Statesville and High Point police officer found the remains of a small infant. A large plastic storage box was taken into evidence, WXII reported. Read more

Statesville / iredellfreenews.com

Deborah Karen Park

Deborah Karen Park, 66, of Statesville, N.C., passed away September 13, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. She was born July 30, 1955, in Iredell County, N.C., the daughter of the late Rufus Edgar Gatton and Dorothy Lee Sharpe Gatton. Debbie pursued a career in nursing after she was married and... Read more

Statesville / mcdowellnews.com

Remains of infant found buried in shallow grave, Statesville man charged

A 19-year-old Statesville man has been charged with concealing the death of an infant. Alex Holden Best of Tomlin Mill Road faces a felony charge of concealing or failing to report the death of a child. A magistrate set bond at $10,000. He was arrested Wednesday. Iredell County Sheriff Darren... Read more

ABOUT

With Statesville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

