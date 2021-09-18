What's up: News headlines in Statesville

(STATESVILLE, NC) What’s going on in Statesville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Here's a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Fifth Street rebrand hopes to highlight all of the organization's progams Meet the new Fifth Street Ministries, same as the old Fifth Street. The local nonprofit announced its new logos and rebranding effort outside its headquarters Thursday as Fifth Street Ministries Executive Director Michele Knapp said the goal of the organization was to help people see the whole of the organization, not just its different programs. Read more

19-year-old out on bond after infant found in 'shallow grave' An infant was found buried in the backyard of a home in Iredell County this week, according to WXII. Officials obtained a search warrant from the home on Tomllin Mill Road in Statesville and High Point police officer found the remains of a small infant. A large plastic storage box was taken into evidence, WXII reported. Read more

Deborah Karen Park Deborah Karen Park, 66, of Statesville, N.C., passed away September 13, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. She was born July 30, 1955, in Iredell County, N.C., the daughter of the late Rufus Edgar Gatton and Dorothy Lee Sharpe Gatton. Debbie pursued a career in nursing after she was married and... Read more

