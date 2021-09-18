CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Heupel discusses Tennessee's shutout win over FCS Tennessee Tech

By Chris Wallace
saturdaydownsouth.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee bounced back from its disappointing loss to Pittsburgh a week ago by blasting Tennessee Tech at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, 56-0. Quarterback Hendon Hooker, who played well against the Panthers after replacing an injured Joe Milton, provided a huge spark for the Volunteers on offense, as he completed 17-of-25 passes for 199 yards, 3 touchdowns, and no interceptions. The Virginia Tech transfer also added 64 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

