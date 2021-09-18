Josh Heupel discusses Tennessee's shutout win over FCS Tennessee Tech

Tennessee's quarterback situation for the game against Tennessee Tech is unsettled to start the week as the availability of starter Joe Milton III is in question after his injury in the loss to Pittsburgh. After the Michigan transfer suffered a lower-body injury in the second quarter, Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker finished the game, leading a trio of touchdown drives in the 41-34. Head coach Josh Heupel on Monday said Milton's availability would be determined by the middle of the week and added that “multiple factors” would determine who starts this week.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO