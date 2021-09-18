CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin will have a big area of concern on Saturday against Notre Dame

By Ben Kenney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a0HNM_0c0ROOgz00

The Wisconsin Badgers are going to have their hands full against Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton next weekend.

The Notre Dame offense will present a test, especially in the run game and on the outside. But the Fighting Irish offensive line is sub-par thanks in part to their turnstile at left tackle, so that paired with Jim Leonhard’s familiarity with Jack Coan could point to another great day from the Badger defense.

But we saw in Week 1 what an impact safety can do against Graham Mertz and the Wisconsin offense. Penn State Jaquan Brisker had an absolute day, capped off by a clutch fourth-quarter interception on the goal line.

Notre Dame has that impact safety in Kyle Hamilton—a player heralded as one of the best in the country and one of the highest-rated NFL Draft prospects.

So where will that big area of concern be for the Wisconsin offense? Wherever No. 14 is playing. Whether it’s deep in the secondary, on the line of scrimmage or in the middle of the field, Mertz must keep the ball away from Hamilton at all costs.

Through two games the star safety recorded 11 tackles, 2 tackles-for-loss and 2 interceptions. His Week 1 interception against Florida State shows all you need to know about his range and playmaking ability.

Then today against Purdue, Hamilton wasted no time making a big impact against the Boilermaker offense.

Wisconsin’s offense should be able to find success on the ground against Notre Dame. But when they reach the red zone and other critical down-and-distance situations, Hamilton is sure to cause the unit absolute fits.

We’ll see whether Mertz will be up to the task this time around.

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame: Numbers to know

There are many ways to look at Saturday’s contest between No. 18 Wisconsin and No. 12 Notre Dame. Notre Dame starting quarterback Jack Coan was once the Badger signal-caller, Wisconsin has struggled recently in games against ranked opponents, the Badger defense has continued its absolute dominance and Notre Dame sits at 3-0 despite a few close calls against poor opponents.
WISCONSIN STATE
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit picks Ohio State's toughest Big Ten competition

Ohio State has been the Big Ten's best team for the last several years, last failing to win the conference in 2016 and winning the league in both of its seasons under Ryan Day. And ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said despite stiff competition, the Buckeyes should win the title yet again.
OHIO STATE
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Football
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Leonhard
Person
Kyle Hamilton
Yardbarker

Purdue to be without 'World's Largest Drum' for first time since 1979 at Saturday's game against Notre Dame

Purdue will be without a key part of its football tradition Saturday when they head to South Bend to take on Notre Dame. Purdue’s All-American Band boasts what it calls the “World’s Largest Drum,” which is said to be roughly ten feet tall on its carriage. The problem, according to Purdue band and orchestra spokesman Aaron Yoder, is that Notre Dame won’t let anyone but its own team and band use the main tunnel at Notre Dame Stadium — the only tunnel the drum would fit through.
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#The Wisconsin Badgers#Irish#Penn State Jaquan Brisker#Boilermaker#Pff College
247Sports

Purdue star David Bell injured after taking big hit against Notre Dame

Purdue’s standout wide receiver David Bell took a huge hit from Notre Dame star safety Kyle Hamilton. Bell was motionless on the field midway through the fourth quarter. Bell’s head bounced hard onto the field and he suffered what looked to be a split lip. Bell will likely be checked for a concussion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WNDU

Notre Dame hosts Purdue Saturday

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is 2-0 on the season, but Irish eyes aren’t exactly smiling. Instead, those eyes look more like the “surprise emoji” after close calls in each of the first two games. And those eyes are looking at what areas the team needs the most improvement.
NOTRE DAME, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
247Sports

Five-Star QB Visiting Notre Dame Saturday

Notre Dame will host plenty of prospects from the 2022, 2023 and 2024 classes this weekend when the 2-0 Fighting Irish take on 2-0 Purdue inside Notre Dame Stadium.Click Here to check out the full preview. In addition to our report late in the week that Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral class...
NOTRE DAME, IN
offtackleempire.com

More Reasons to Root for Notre Dame to Lose This Saturday

Most of the civilized world does not like Notre Dame. This is a well established fact. While your natural reaction of disgust and revulsion at hearing the words “Notre Dame” is perfectly normally, you’ve probably never really thought about why. It’s the equivalent of asking why is the grass green? But just like the non-Nebraska B1G fans among us can answer that question (grass produces a pigment called chlorophyll and chlorophyll reflects green light waves), we can also answer why all of civilized society should root for Purdue to beat Notre Dame this Saturday. In the following article I will attempt to do just that.
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
71K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy