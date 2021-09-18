How the exit of Clay Helton could affect the coaching situation at Tennessee

Obviously, this is not a Lane Kiffin story, since Kiffin is at Ole Miss. Yet, we all remember that Kiffin became USC head coach because he bolted from Tennessee after one season to go to Los Angeles. That was almost 12 years ago. Now, with Clay Helton out and USC searching for a new coach, the folks at Vols Wire are speculating that another Tennessee head coach could be on the move due to an opening at USC.