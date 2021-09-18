What's up: News headlines in Dubuque
(DUBUQUE, IA) Here are today’s top stories from the Dubuque area.
Iowa eyeing final dog-racing season as industry goes downhill
DUBUQUE, Iowa (WOWT) - It’s the end of an era for Iowa as the last remaining dog-racing park in Dubuque foresees its closing. Appealing to many animal rights activist groups, the Iowa Greyhound Park is closing due to a shortage of available greyhounds and the overall collapse of the dog-racing industry. Read more
Dubuque CSD school board to consider mask mandate at Monday meeting
DUBUQUE, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Board of Education for the Dubuque Community School District will hold a special meeting to discuss masks on Monday, September 20th. The meeting will be held at the Hempstead High School Auditorium, 3715 Pennsylvania Ave, at 5:30 pm. The school board will discuss... Read more
