September 12, 2021 — For the second straight week, the Wyoming Cowboys scored the winning touchdown of the game within the final two minutes of play. The Pokes are now 2-0 on the season after Saturday’s 50-43 road win at Northern Illinois. Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers scored on a nine-yard run with 1:35 to play to secure the win. The Cowboys had built a 26-point lead, 42-16, with 6:02 left in the third quarter. The Huskies would then score 27 unanswered points to take their first lead of the game, 43-42 with 4:56 to play. Wyoming would respond with a 75-yard drive capped off by Chambers touchdown sprint.

