San Tan Valley, AZ

What's up: News headlines in San Tan Valley

San Tan Valley Digest
San Tan Valley Digest
 6 days ago

(SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in San Tan Valley.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the San Tan Valley area, click here.

Florence / yourvalley.net

FUSD co-hosts upcoming health and wellness event

FUSD co-hosts upcoming health and wellness event

A health and wellness event co-sponsored by Florence Unified School District is scheduled for this weekend. The health and wellness event takes place Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be hosted by the FUSD and Paradigm Health, and Rural Arizona Engagement. The event will take place at the Johnson Ranch cafeteria and parking lot at 29895 N. Desert Willow Blvd., San Tan Valley. Read more

San Tan Valley / pinalcentral.com

Broncos win, Thompson becomes winningest coach in program history

Broncos win, Thompson becomes winningest coach in program history

SAN TAN VALLEY - Before the Poston Butte Broncos charged the field on Friday night, head coach Dain Thompson told his guys to “make a statement.” But it was Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro who made the statement early by putting the Broncos in a 14-point hole deficit. Down two... Read more

San Tan Valley / extraspace.com

Extra Space Storage Opens N Gary Rd Location in San Tan Valley, AZ

Extra Space Storage Opens N Gary Rd Location in San Tan Valley, AZ

Extra Space Storage has opened a new storage facility at 34487 N Gary Rd in San Tan Valley, AZ. Located on N Gary Rd just north of W Hunt Hwy, this self storage location serves residents of San Tan Valley, Queen Creek, Chandler Heights, and more. This storage facility is... Read more

Florence / yourvalley.net

FUSD co-hosts upcoming health and wellness event

FUSD co-hosts upcoming health and wellness event

A health and wellness event co-sponsored by Florence Unified School District is scheduled for this weekend. The health and wellness event takes place Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be hosted by the FUSD and Paradigm Health, and Rural Arizona Engagement. The event will take place at the Johnson Ranch cafeteria and parking lot at 29895 N. Desert Willow Blvd., San Tan Valley. Read more

San Tan Valley Digest

San Tan Valley Digest

San Tan Valley, AZ
With San Tan Valley Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

