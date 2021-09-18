What's up: News headlines in San Tan Valley

FUSD co-hosts upcoming health and wellness event

A health and wellness event co-sponsored by Florence Unified School District is scheduled for this weekend. The health and wellness event takes place Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be hosted by the FUSD and Paradigm Health, and Rural Arizona Engagement. The event will take place at the Johnson Ranch cafeteria and parking lot at 29895 N. Desert Willow Blvd., San Tan Valley. Read more