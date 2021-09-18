CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

News wrap: Headlines in Utica

 6 days ago

(UTICA, NY) What’s going on in Utica? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

For more stories like these, click here.

New York / uticaod.com

Hochul: Over 1,000 Afghans set to settle in NY state by March 31

Hochul: Over 1,000 Afghans set to settle in NY state by March 31

As many as 1,143 Afghan nationals could settle in New York communities in the coming months after being evacuated from Afghanistan following this summer’s Taliban takeover, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday. The individuals, some of whom have already arrived, are expected to settle in their new communities between now and... Read more

Comments
avatar

oh good. finally my tax money can be doubled and used to support yet another non-american, while we have military vets living in the streets. JUST CUOMO IN A DRESS

23 likes 1 reply

avatar

Yup bring them over here, so they can rise up and strike from within. Yeah great plan, let's just get in bed with a serial killer.

19 likes

Central New York / fingerlakesdailynews.com

"48 Hours" Featuring Central New York Murder

“48 Hours” Featuring Central New York Murder

A Central New York murder case will be featured Saturday night on the CBS crime TV series “48 Hours”. Bianca Devins, of Utica, was 17 year old when she was killed in July 2019 after attending a concert in New York City with Brandon Clark, of Cicero. Clark slashed her... Read more

Comments
avatar

her murder was solved we need 48 hours up in Utica to solve a lot of cold case murders like #1 endrea Bell may she find a way to rest in peace somebody knows something

2 likes

avatar

I believe it was a big cover up in UPD with those officers Kazra and Briggs they are both dead now but Billy Williams still on the force and several other ole timers

1 like

Utica / youtube.com

School Supply Drive Fall 2021

School Supply Drive Fall 2021

It's never too late to give back, WHUC News 7 Reporter Tewana Johnson shows you Hinds Utica Campus is lending a helping hand. Subscribe to our new YouTube page where WHUC News 7 team is bringing you more local news, weather, sports, and live news coverage daily. https://www.facebook.com/radioandtelevisionutica Read more

Utica / romesentinel.com

Fitzgerald named senior VP, regional commercial banking manager at NBT Bank

Fitzgerald named senior VP, regional commercial banking manager at NBT Bank

UTICA — NBT Bank recently announced that Michael Fitzgerald has rejoined the bank as Senior Vice President and Regional Commercial Banking Manager. With 25 years of experience, Fitzgerald works closely with regional leaders to support commercial customers throughout the North Country and Mohawk Valley. His background includes portfolio management, underwriting and credit management. In his previous service with NBT Bank, Fitzgerald held positions in Commercial Banking and Credit Administration. Read more

Comments / 0

 

Utica, NY
88
Followers
253
Post
7K+
Views
