News wrap: Headlines in Utica

LOCAL HEADLINE

Hochul: Over 1,000 Afghans set to settle in NY state by March 31 As many as 1,143 Afghan nationals could settle in New York communities in the coming months after being evacuated from Afghanistan following this summer’s Taliban takeover, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday. The individuals, some of whom have already arrived, are expected to settle in their new communities between now and... Read more

TOP VIEWED

“48 Hours” Featuring Central New York Murder A Central New York murder case will be featured Saturday night on the CBS crime TV series “48 Hours”. Bianca Devins, of Utica, was 17 year old when she was killed in July 2019 after attending a concert in New York City with Brandon Clark, of Cicero. Clark slashed her... Read more

LOCAL PICK

School Supply Drive Fall 2021 It's never too late to give back, WHUC News 7 Reporter Tewana Johnson shows you Hinds Utica Campus is lending a helping hand. Subscribe to our new YouTube page where WHUC News 7 team is bringing you more local news, weather, sports, and live news coverage daily. https://www.facebook.com/radioandtelevisionutica Read more

TRENDING NOW