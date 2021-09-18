Top stories trending in Huntington

KDMC doctors give glimpse into their hospital during pandemic

HUNTINGTON — Ashland doctors implored Kentuckians to get the vaccine Thursday as they shared their firsthand experiences of battling the pandemic. “Within the last month or so, we’ve been seeing 20-year-olds and 30-year-olds and 50-year-olds come in and within 24 to 48 hours they die,” Dr. Traci Sanchez, with King’s Daughters Medical Center, said in a release from the state. “Families are angry. They’re lost. Patients are lost because they know they’re dying. It’s hard to tell someone who is 40 years old that they’re going to be dead within 24 hours and there’s nothing we can do.” Read more