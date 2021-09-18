CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntington, WV

Top stories trending in Huntington

Huntington News Flash
Huntington News Flash
 6 days ago

(HUNTINGTON, WV) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Huntington.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Huntington area, click here.

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
Ashland / herald-dispatch.com

KDMC doctors give glimpse into their hospital during pandemic

KDMC doctors give glimpse into their hospital during pandemic

HUNTINGTON — Ashland doctors implored Kentuckians to get the vaccine Thursday as they shared their firsthand experiences of battling the pandemic. “Within the last month or so, we’ve been seeing 20-year-olds and 30-year-olds and 50-year-olds come in and within 24 to 48 hours they die,” Dr. Traci Sanchez, with King’s Daughters Medical Center, said in a release from the state. “Families are angry. They’re lost. Patients are lost because they know they’re dying. It’s hard to tell someone who is 40 years old that they’re going to be dead within 24 hours and there’s nothing we can do.” Read more

Comments
avatar

So what’s the percentage of patients that’s had the first dose of the vaccine or are within the 14 days threshold of the second does ?? If you’re a reporter those are questions you should be asking because those within those thresholds are still listed as unvaccinated even though Mederna says that with the first dose you get 96.6% protection which is pretty high and should remove one from unvaccinated to vaccinated wouldn’t you think ??

TOP VIEWEDTOP VIEWED
Kentucky / herald-dispatch.com

West Virginia, Kentucky AGs meet with business leaders in Huntington, Ashland

West Virginia, Kentucky AGs meet with business leaders in Huntington, Ashland

HUNTINGTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron met with business leaders Thursday in Huntington and Ashland at back-to-back community forums on issues that affect both states. The first stop was at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington in which the two attorneys general... Read more

Comments
avatar

Daniel Cameron will continue to inforce what ever McConnell, Rand Paul, & Andy Barr tell him to!

avatar

It is under legal premise fault has been derived by Right to Work in WV. Right to Work may exist in Industry, but not in Public school system. IDEA FAPE take Federal priority overriding Right Work in WV public school. Or is WV not providing IDEA Federal compliance. Probably because IDEA was never fully initiated, making Federal reparations for IDEA failure to all IEP students & teachers

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Huntington / wvgazettemail.com

Marshall football: East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers off to rocky start

Marshall football: East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers off to rocky start

HUNTINGTON — East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers has grown well-accustomed to being behind center for the Pirates. In his fourth season as the starter, the hometown kid from Greenville, North Carolina, has helped head coach Mike Houston during the entirety of his tenure as Houston looks to lead the Pirates back to relevance within the American Athletic Conference. Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Huntington / wymt.com

Huntington police investigating case of possible abuse after infant’s death

Huntington police investigating case of possible abuse after infant’s death

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department released Wednesday that it is investigating a case involving the possible abuse of an infant. According to the release, the investigation began Dec. 20, 2020, when officers responded to a hospital due to reports of the suspected abuse of a 2-month-old boy. Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Huntington News Flash

Huntington News Flash

Huntington, WV
170
Followers
251
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Huntington News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy