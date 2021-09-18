Top stories trending in Huntington
KDMC doctors give glimpse into their hospital during pandemic
HUNTINGTON — Ashland doctors implored Kentuckians to get the vaccine Thursday as they shared their firsthand experiences of battling the pandemic. “Within the last month or so, we’ve been seeing 20-year-olds and 30-year-olds and 50-year-olds come in and within 24 to 48 hours they die,” Dr. Traci Sanchez, with King’s Daughters Medical Center, said in a release from the state. “Families are angry. They’re lost. Patients are lost because they know they’re dying. It’s hard to tell someone who is 40 years old that they’re going to be dead within 24 hours and there’s nothing we can do.” Read more
So what’s the percentage of patients that’s had the first dose of the vaccine or are within the 14 days threshold of the second does ?? If you’re a reporter those are questions you should be asking because those within those thresholds are still listed as unvaccinated even though Mederna says that with the first dose you get 96.6% protection which is pretty high and should remove one from unvaccinated to vaccinated wouldn’t you think ??
West Virginia, Kentucky AGs meet with business leaders in Huntington, Ashland
HUNTINGTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron met with business leaders Thursday in Huntington and Ashland at back-to-back community forums on issues that affect both states. The first stop was at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington in which the two attorneys general... Read more
Daniel Cameron will continue to inforce what ever McConnell, Rand Paul, & Andy Barr tell him to!
It is under legal premise fault has been derived by Right to Work in WV. Right to Work may exist in Industry, but not in Public school system. IDEA FAPE take Federal priority overriding Right Work in WV public school. Or is WV not providing IDEA Federal compliance. Probably because IDEA was never fully initiated, making Federal reparations for IDEA failure to all IEP students & teachers
Marshall football: East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers off to rocky start
HUNTINGTON — East Carolina quarterback Holton Ahlers has grown well-accustomed to being behind center for the Pirates. In his fourth season as the starter, the hometown kid from Greenville, North Carolina, has helped head coach Mike Houston during the entirety of his tenure as Houston looks to lead the Pirates back to relevance within the American Athletic Conference. Read more
Huntington police investigating case of possible abuse after infant’s death
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department released Wednesday that it is investigating a case involving the possible abuse of an infant. According to the release, the investigation began Dec. 20, 2020, when officers responded to a hospital due to reports of the suspected abuse of a 2-month-old boy. Read more