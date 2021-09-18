Top stories trending in Joplin
(JOPLIN, MO) Here are today’s top stories from the Joplin area.
For more stories from the Joplin area, click here.
Triple fatal crash investigation in Ottawa County; Oklahoma Highway Patrol say two boys killed and a man, all from Joplin, Mo.
Read more
Ghost kitchens come to Joplin
Read more
Who does JSA partner with?
Read more
Missouri ranks as 12th cheapest state to purchase a home
Read more
