Joplin, MO

Top stories trending in Joplin

 6 days ago

(JOPLIN, MO) Here are today’s top stories from the Joplin area.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Joplin area, click here.

Oklahoma / fourstateshomepage.com

Triple fatal crash investigation in Ottawa County; Oklahoma Highway Patrol say two boys killed and a man, all from Joplin, Mo.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Just before 2:15 p.m. Friday, Miami Oklahoma Dispatch were alerted to a vehicle crash on 10C and S.670 Rd. Approximately 3 miles west of the Oklahoma and Missouri line. Wyandotte Fire, Quapaw Nation EMS, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Quapaw Nation Marshals, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. OHP... Read more

Joplin / koamnewsnow.com

Ghost kitchens come to Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. – Barbeque ribs probably aren’t the first thing that comes to mind when one thinks about Joplin Italian eatery Johnny Carino’s, but their recent ghost kitchen deal with Famous Dave’s Barbeque is changing that. “Corporate decided to team up with Famous Dave’s to get a location going down... Read more

Joplin / joplinglobe.com

Who does JSA partner with?

Welcome back for our second edition of the Joplin Sports Authority (JSA) column. Last month, we discussed the purpose of the Joplin Sports Authority. This article, the focus is on our partnerships with some of the local businesses and organizations. Partnerships and sponsorships are critical to the success of the... Read more

Missouri / fox4kc.com

Missouri ranks as 12th cheapest state to purchase a home

JOPLIN, Mo. — More house for your money is a good term to use when it comes to living in Missouri. According to the real estate website Roofstock, the “Show-Me State” is the 12th cheapest state in which to buy a home. It also ranks Joplin as one of the... Read more

Comments / 0

 

