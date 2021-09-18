Trending local news in Jacksonville
Five-year-old Jacksonville boy starts second grade
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Destined Russ is five years old and is already in the second grade. The five-year-old North Carolina Virtual Academy student tested out of preschool, kindergarten, and then most recently, first grade. Destined reads on a 5th-grade-level and tests in the 99th percentile in the country for... Read more
Longtime lawn and garden store says goodbye after 36 years
As the leaves begin to change, Joanie Lewis is entering an entirely new season of life as she prepares to finally close the doors at Pumpkin Center Lawn and Garden Supplies after 36 years in business. It wasn’t in Lewis’ grand life plan to sell feed, plants and lawn mowers... Read more
that's very sad to hear...my mother was also an employee of pumpkin center many years ago before she passed away. she loved the place and would definitely be very sad to see it go.
All I can say is every time I've ever went to Pumpkin center, the people that work there are so nice, knowledgeable and really helpful!The store and people will be truly missed by many. I wish everyone the best of luck on your new adventures
Beirut Memorial Observance on Oct. 23 will be virtual, closed to public
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The annual observance to mark the 38th anniversary of the October 23, 1983 Beirut bombing will be held at the Beirut Memorial on October 23 at 10:30 a.m. Out of an abundance of caution and due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in our community, the... Read more
Vietnam War Veteran Master Gunnery Sgt. Ret. William C. Pelham GOFUNDME Campaign to Finish Dream Car
Master Gunnery SGT Ret. William C Pelham Jr. served in the marine corps for 30 years before he retired in 1993. His time in the military took him all over the world and through several conflicts, including 2 tours in Vietnam. In his retirement Bill dreamed of hot rodding a 1985 Pontiac Trans Am. However, in 2008 Bill was diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia which, until recently, has been controlled through medication for many years. Lately Bills health has been declining. in April of 2021 Bill was admitted to the hospital in New Bern NC and then transferred to Vidant Medical Center where he was diagnosed with a brain metastasis in addition to small cell lung cancer and continues to be treated at this time. As you can imagine, while the dream of completing the Firebird is still at the forefront of his mind, physically he is no longer able to work on it. That is why we are asking for the publics help. If you can help either monetarily or if you know someone who would be willing to take on this special project and see it through to completion please visit gofundme.com/ and drop us a note. Read more