Trending local news in Jacksonville

Vietnam War Veteran Master Gunnery Sgt. Ret. William C. Pelham GOFUNDME Campaign to Finish Dream Car

Master Gunnery SGT Ret. William C Pelham Jr. served in the marine corps for 30 years before he retired in 1993. His time in the military took him all over the world and through several conflicts, including 2 tours in Vietnam. In his retirement Bill dreamed of hot rodding a 1985 Pontiac Trans Am. However, in 2008 Bill was diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia which, until recently, has been controlled through medication for many years. Lately Bills health has been declining. in April of 2021 Bill was admitted to the hospital in New Bern NC and then transferred to Vidant Medical Center where he was diagnosed with a brain metastasis in addition to small cell lung cancer and continues to be treated at this time. As you can imagine, while the dream of completing the Firebird is still at the forefront of his mind, physically he is no longer able to work on it. That is why we are asking for the publics help. If you can help either monetarily or if you know someone who would be willing to take on this special project and see it through to completion please visit gofundme.com/ and drop us a note. Read more