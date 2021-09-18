Trending local news in Marysville

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, WA

Marysville Journal
Marysville Journal
 6 days ago

(MARYSVILLE, WA) What’s going on in Marysville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Marysville area, click here.

Chelan County / q13fox.com

'It's an unexplainable feeling:' Case of 25-year-old woman found on Stevens Pass ruled a homicide

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - A family is desperate for answers after the body of a young woman was identified as their loved one, and her death ruled a homicide. Family says the victim is 25-year-old Callie Childers. Her body was found some 90 miles from her Marysville home, in an isolated area off of Steven’s Pass. Read more

Marysville / heraldnet.com

Toy drive will honor Marysville man’s 3 slain children

MARYSVILLE — A family with deep roots in the community is hosting a toy drive Saturday, hoping to begin healing from a tragedy. “We haven’t even really started grieving yet,” said Teri Miller, an emergency room physician and Erik Denton’s cousin. “I know Erik hasn’t even really begun the grieving process.” Read more

Marysville / newsofmillcreek.com

"How to 'Save' those Summer Tropicals," by the Whistling Gardener

This column is being reproduced with the permission of Steve Smith, The Whistling Gardener, and owner of Sunnyside Nursery in Marysville. If you are like me, you are probably a bit conflicted this time of year. My summer containers, while looking a bit worn out, are still drawing droves of honey bees and hummingbirds (especially to my salvias) and the thought of ripping everything out and denying these delightful creatures their meals is almost more than I can bear. Read more

Marysville / heraldnet.com

Prep results for Thursday, Sept. 16

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com) Kamiak 15, Marysville Getchell 50, Marysville Pilchuck 75. Top 5: Jackson Hammons (K) 14:40, Jaedyn Chase (K) 15:03, Isaac Blinn (K) 15:13, Mason Hammons (K) 15:29, Reece Raaum (K) 15:30. Edmonds-Woodway 27, Snohomish 36, Mountlake Terrace 72. At Lake Ballinger... Read more

ABOUT

With Marysville Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

