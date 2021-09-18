Trending local news in Marysville

(MARYSVILLE, WA) What’s going on in Marysville? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

'It's an unexplainable feeling:' Case of 25-year-old woman found on Stevens Pass ruled a homicide CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. - A family is desperate for answers after the body of a young woman was identified as their loved one, and her death ruled a homicide. Family says the victim is 25-year-old Callie Childers. Her body was found some 90 miles from her Marysville home, in an isolated area off of Steven’s Pass. Read more

Toy drive will honor Marysville man’s 3 slain children MARYSVILLE — A family with deep roots in the community is hosting a toy drive Saturday, hoping to begin healing from a tragedy. “We haven’t even really started grieving yet,” said Teri Miller, an emergency room physician and Erik Denton’s cousin. “I know Erik hasn’t even really begun the grieving process.” Read more

"How to 'Save' those Summer Tropicals," by the Whistling Gardener This column is being reproduced with the permission of Steve Smith, The Whistling Gardener, and owner of Sunnyside Nursery in Marysville. If you are like me, you are probably a bit conflicted this time of year. My summer containers, while looking a bit worn out, are still drawing droves of honey bees and hummingbirds (especially to my salvias) and the thought of ripping everything out and denying these delightful creatures their meals is almost more than I can bear. Read more

