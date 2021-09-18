What's up: News headlines in Leesburg

(LEESBURG, VA) The news in Leesburg never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Leesburg area, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITE

Bald eagle cams installed at Leesburg nest New cameras at the nest of two bald eagles that live in the Dulles Greenway Wetlands of Loudoun County, Virginia, will provide an intimate look into the lives of the formerly endangered animals. Toll Road Investors Partnership II, which owns and operates the Dulles Greenway, said Thursday it installed two... Read more

TRENDING NOW

Leesburg Council Approves Union Street School Rezoning A historic Black school will soon be a museum memorializing the students and teachers who worked there, with recent action by the Leesburg Town Council allowing those plans to move forward. The council unanimously approved a rezoning and text amendments for the 20 Union St. NW property, along with endorsing... Read more

LATEST NEWS

PHOTOS: Independence tops Riverside in field hockey showdown The Independence Tigers earned a 4-0 win over the host Riverside Rams in a showdown between two of the top varsity field hockey teams in the region Sept. 13 in Leesburg. Independence remains undefeated, while Riverside lost for the first time this season. The Potomac District teams will play again... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE