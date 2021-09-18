CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leesburg, VA

What's up: News headlines in Leesburg

Leesburg Digest
Leesburg Digest
 6 days ago

(LEESBURG, VA) The news in Leesburg never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Leesburg area, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
Leesburg / wtop.com

Bald eagle cams installed at Leesburg nest

Bald eagle cams installed at Leesburg nest

New cameras at the nest of two bald eagles that live in the Dulles Greenway Wetlands of Loudoun County, Virginia, will provide an intimate look into the lives of the formerly endangered animals. Toll Road Investors Partnership II, which owns and operates the Dulles Greenway, said Thursday it installed two... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Leesburg / loudounnow.com

Leesburg Council Approves Union Street School Rezoning

Leesburg Council Approves Union Street School Rezoning

A historic Black school will soon be a museum memorializing the students and teachers who worked there, with recent action by the Leesburg Town Council allowing those plans to move forward. The council unanimously approved a rezoning and text amendments for the 20 Union St. NW property, along with endorsing... Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
Leesburg / loudountimes.com

PHOTOS: Independence tops Riverside in field hockey showdown

PHOTOS: Independence tops Riverside in field hockey showdown

The Independence Tigers earned a 4-0 win over the host Riverside Rams in a showdown between two of the top varsity field hockey teams in the region Sept. 13 in Leesburg. Independence remains undefeated, while Riverside lost for the first time this season. The Potomac District teams will play again... Read more

LOCAL HEADLINELOCAL HEADLINE
Leesburg / loudounnow.com

Oct. 5 Hearing Set for Barts Recall; Judge Denies Recusal Motion

Oct. 5 Hearing Set for Barts Recall; Judge Denies Recusal Motion

Circuit Court Judge Jeanette A. Irby today set an Oct. 5 hearing date for attorneys to present their arguments in the recall petition filed against School Board member Beth Barts (Leesburg). A removal petition was filed against Barts on Aug. 25, signed by 1,860 registered Leesburg voters,alleging she violated the... Read more

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leesburg, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Leesburg, VA
Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
Leesburg Digest

Leesburg Digest

Leesburg, VA
50
Followers
250
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Leesburg Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy