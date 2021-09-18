CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint George, UT

Top St George news stories

St George News Beat
St George News Beat
 6 days ago

(ST GEORGE, UT) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in St George.

We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.

LOCAL FAVORITELOCAL FAVORITE
St George / cedarcityutah.com

Motorcyclists taken to hospital with severe injuries following Bluff Street crash

Motorcyclists taken to hospital with severe injuries following Bluff Street crash

ST. GEORGE — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with severe injuries Thursday night following a collision with a car on Bluff Street. Authorities were alerted to the collision at 200 North and Bluff Street around 8 p.m. Responding police officers and others closed off the northbound lanes through the intersection and diverted traffic toward 500 West. Read more

LOCAL PICKLOCAL PICK
St George / cedarcityutah.com

Traffic advisory: Bloomington west roundabout partially blocked by semi rollover

Traffic advisory: Bloomington west roundabout partially blocked by semi rollover

ST. GEORGE — The west roundabout at the Bloomington exit of Interstate 15 is partially blocked Saturday morning by a semitractor-trailer that rolled onto its side. The semi is reportedly carrying over 77,000 pounds of food in the trailer. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. The westbound route onto... Read more

TRENDING NOWTRENDING NOW
Henderson / youtube.com

2021 LEXUS RX350 Las Vegas, NV, Henderson, NV, St. George, UT, Phoenix, AZ, Bakersfield, CA LCC21038

2021 LEXUS RX350 Las Vegas, NV, Henderson, NV, St. George, UT, Phoenix, AZ, Bakersfield, CA LCC21038

GRAY New 2021 LEXUS RX350 available in Las Vegas, Nevada at Lexus of Henderson. Servicing the Henderson NV, St. George UT, Phoenix AZ, Bakersfield, CA area http://www.lexusofhenderson.com/VehicleSearchResults?stockOrVIN=LCC21038 2021 LEXUS RX350 RX 350 - Stock#: LCC21038 - VIN#: 2T2HZMAA4MC218361 http://www.lexusofhenderson.com For more information on this vehicle and our full inventory, call us at (855) 255-9587 Lexus of Henderson 7736 Eastgate Road Henderson VW 89011 At Lexus of Henderson, it's our mission to provide the drivers of Henderson NV with prestigious, luxury cars from Lexus. From unparalleled customer service to world-class quality, we implement our high standards every day to meet your high expectations as customers by selling the finest new and used Lexus cars ever built. As a certified Lexus dealer in Henderson, we go above and beyond to implement our expertise to assist your every need. Our goal is to make the luxury car-buying experience enjoyable and informative, while developing a great and lasting relationship with our honored guests. Read more

LATEST NEWSLATEST NEWS
St George / stgeorgeutah.com

Geraldine Eda Wilhemina Rasmussen Rivers

Geraldine Eda Wilhemina Rasmussen Rivers

Geraldine Eda Wilhemina Rasmussen Rivers, 76, passed away September 8th in St. George, Utah. Geraldine was affectionately known by her family and friends as Dini. She was born in Apia, Samoa, to Arthur Rasmussen and Eda Bryce Rasmussen. She married her soulmate, Don Rivers, on April 18, 1965. Raised in... Read more

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

China's top regulators ban crypto trading and mining, sending bitcoin tumbling

SHANGHAI/LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's most powerful regulators on Friday intensified a crackdown on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining, hitting bitcoin and other major coins and pressuring crypto and blockchain-related stocks. Ten agencies, including the central bank, financial, securities and foreign exchange regulators,...
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Saint George, UT
City
St. George, UT
Local
Saint George, UT Government
Reuters

U.S. House passes abortion rights bill, outlook poor in Senate

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation on Friday to protect abortion services against growing Republican-backed state restrictions, including a Texas law that imposes a near-total ban on abortion, but the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate. The Democratic-controlled House voted 218-211 largely along...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News
Reuters

U.S. border camp closed, Haitians there face mixed fates

DEL RIO, Texas, Sept 24 (Reuters) - An impromptu border camp that roiled U.S. politics was emptied of thousands of Haitian migrants by Friday, with most remaining in the United States for now and others expelled on deportation flights or returned to Mexico. Reuters witnesses said the shanty town-like jumble...
IMMIGRATION
St George News Beat

St George News Beat

St George, UT
95
Followers
254
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With St George News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy