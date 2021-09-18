Top St George news stories
Motorcyclists taken to hospital with severe injuries following Bluff Street crash
ST. GEORGE — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with severe injuries Thursday night following a collision with a car on Bluff Street. Authorities were alerted to the collision at 200 North and Bluff Street around 8 p.m. Responding police officers and others closed off the northbound lanes through the intersection and diverted traffic toward 500 West. Read more
Traffic advisory: Bloomington west roundabout partially blocked by semi rollover
ST. GEORGE — The west roundabout at the Bloomington exit of Interstate 15 is partially blocked Saturday morning by a semitractor-trailer that rolled onto its side. The semi is reportedly carrying over 77,000 pounds of food in the trailer. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. The westbound route onto... Read more
Geraldine Eda Wilhemina Rasmussen Rivers
Geraldine Eda Wilhemina Rasmussen Rivers, 76, passed away September 8th in St. George, Utah. Geraldine was affectionately known by her family and friends as Dini. She was born in Apia, Samoa, to Arthur Rasmussen and Eda Bryce Rasmussen. She married her soulmate, Don Rivers, on April 18, 1965. Raised in... Read more
