Victoria news wrap: What’s trending

POLL: Who Has the Best Burgers in Victoria
It's time for another poll question from our listeners. Our last listener poll voted KBs BBQ as the best BBQ in Victoria. Here were the final results of that poll question. 1. KB's BBQ 39.11%, 2. Mumford's BBQ 32.16% 3.R N C BBQ (Food Truck) 22.36%. 4. Uncle Mutt's 3.52%... Read more
What does bbq have to do with burgers. Jim's big burger has the best burgers by far.
2 likes
BREAKING: FIRST FALL COOL FRONT HEADED TO VICTORIA
GET READY! Next week it's about to get cool...well, strike that, it's about to get cooler. Next Wednesday (9/22) the first Fall front of the season moves in. How cool will it get? Well, leave your jacket in the closet during the day, but at night you may actually need a blanket. The current 10 day forecast shows Wednesday's overnight low at 60 with high in mid to upper 80's. The coldest temperature in this first front is Thursday night with the overnight low of 57 degrees. Enjoy it while you can, by Saturday (9/25) the Crossroads is headed back into the 90s. Read more
Downtown Victoria serves as community's face to rest of world
The Main Street movement that has taken hold in cities and towns across the country over the last few decades has shown that a community is only as healthy as its core — its downtown. Furthermore, a community’s downtown serves as its face to the rest of the world. Victoria’s... Read more
Letter: The Kiwanis Club of Victoria has funds available
Our club will celebrate its 75th anniversary at our officer installation banquet on September 27. This year our club has raised more money and disbursed more funds to local causes than any previous year in our history. Our international motto is “serving the children of the world” and we are serious about it. In the 1990’s Kiwanis International raised more than $100 million toward the elimination of Iodine Deficiency Disorders (IDD), the leading preventable cause of mental and developmental disabilities in the world. Since 2010, Kiwanis has also been fighting maternal and neonatal tetanus (MNT), an extremely painful death sentence for millions of infants that prevents even the comfort of a mother’s touch. These are ongoing successful efforts in undeveloped countries, however most of our efforts go to local children. Here the needs are many and just as acute. Read more