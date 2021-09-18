Victoria news wrap: What’s trending

Letter: The Kiwanis Club of Victoria has funds available

Our club will celebrate its 75th anniversary at our officer installation banquet on September 27. This year our club has raised more money and disbursed more funds to local causes than any previous year in our history. Our international motto is "serving the children of the world" and we are serious about it. In the 1990's Kiwanis International raised more than $100 million toward the elimination of Iodine Deficiency Disorders (IDD), the leading preventable cause of mental and developmental disabilities in the world. Since 2010, Kiwanis has also been fighting maternal and neonatal tetanus (MNT), an extremely painful death sentence for millions of infants that prevents even the comfort of a mother's touch. These are ongoing successful efforts in undeveloped countries, however most of our efforts go to local children. Here the needs are many and just as acute.