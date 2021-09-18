CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba City, CA

What's up: Leading stories in Yuba City

Yuba City Journal
Yuba City Journal
 6 days ago

(YUBA CITY, CA) What’s going on in Yuba City? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Yuba City area, click here.

Sutter County / abc10.com

Man arrested for stolen vehicle in Sutter County

Man arrested for stolen vehicle in Sutter County

Isac Javier Campuzano was booked into the Sutter County Jail for numerous charges, including carjacking and battery. Read more

Yuba City / appeal-democrat.com

Week 4: Sutter makes first trip to Palo Cedro to take on Foothill; YC opens league

Week 4: Sutter makes first trip to Palo Cedro to take on Foothill; YC opens league

Another week, another round of cancellations and changes in the 2021 high school football season. At last check, there have been at least nine mid-valley schools who have had their schedules changed due to COVID-19 entering week four of the prep football season. Marysville High paused all activity this week and will not play tonight. Read more

Roseville / youtube.com

2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE Sedan Roseville Sacramento Folsom Chico Yuba City

2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE Sedan Roseville Sacramento Folsom Chico Yuba City

2018 INFINITI Q50 3.0t LUXE Sedan Stock Number: T0843 Vin:JN1EV7AP6JM590441. https://www.infinitiroseville.com/inventory/used-2018-infiniti-q50-3-0t-luxe-rwd-4d-sedan-jn1ev7ap6jm590441 INFINITI Roseville is proudly serving Roseville, Sacramento, Folsom, Chico, and Yuba City. Give us a call at (916) 782-8600 or visit our website at https://www.infinitiroseville.com/ for more information about this or any of our other vehicles. INFINITI Roseville 800 Automall Dr Roseville, CA 95661 Read more

Yuba City / appeal-democrat.com

Gay Galvin Trio to perform at Sutter Theater

Gay Galvin Trio to perform at Sutter Theater

The Gay Galvin Trio will perform the inaugural concert at the recently renovated Sutter Theater in Yuba City on Friday during an evening of music presented by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. The trio – made up of jazz pianist and vocalist Gay Galvin, Kit Bailey on drum and Jason... Read more

Yuba City Journal

Yuba City Journal

Yuba City, CA
