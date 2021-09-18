What's up: Leading stories in Yuba City
(YUBA CITY, CA) What’s going on in Yuba City? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today.
Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Yuba City area, click here.
Man arrested for stolen vehicle in Sutter County
Isac Javier Campuzano was booked into the Sutter County Jail for numerous charges, including carjacking and battery. Read more
Week 4: Sutter makes first trip to Palo Cedro to take on Foothill; YC opens league
Another week, another round of cancellations and changes in the 2021 high school football season. At last check, there have been at least nine mid-valley schools who have had their schedules changed due to COVID-19 entering week four of the prep football season. Marysville High paused all activity this week and will not play tonight. Read more
Gay Galvin Trio to perform at Sutter Theater
The Gay Galvin Trio will perform the inaugural concert at the recently renovated Sutter Theater in Yuba City on Friday during an evening of music presented by Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture. The trio – made up of jazz pianist and vocalist Gay Galvin, Kit Bailey on drum and Jason... Read more
