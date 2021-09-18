CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

What's up: Leading stories in Conway

 6 days ago

(CONWAY, AR) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Conway.

Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Conway area, click here.

Conway / thecabin.net

Mayflower pursuit ends in crash at Conway intersection

A high-speed pursuit in Faulkner County ended in a crash at the intersection of Oak and Harkrider streets in Conway on Friday morning. Mayflower Police Chief Doug Hunter told the Log Cabin Democrat the pursuit began in Mayflower and continued on Highway 365 and into Conway,. “My [officers spotted] a... Read more

Conway / thecabin.net

New business breaks ground at Cantrell Field

A groundbreaking Sept. 10 marked the start of a new business located at the Conway airport. The business, Conway Aviation, broke ground on a 10,000-square-foot hangar. The business will provide aircraft inspection and repair as an FAA-certified repair station, as well as a full-service avionics shop. Announcement of the avionics provision as part of the services offered was part of the groundbreaking events, as a partnership of Conway Aviation with ABS Avionics. (“Avionics” are an aircraft’s electronic navigation and communication equipment.) Read more

Conway / abc7amarillo.com

Arkansas-based Home BancShares to acquire Happy State Bank, pending approval

CONWAY, Ark. (KVII) — Happy Bancshares, Inc. - the parent company of Happy State Bank - will be absorbed into Arkansas-based firm Home BancShares, Inc. next year, according to a statement issued jointly by both companies. The all-stock deal - valued at over $900 million - is expected to close... Read more

Conway / hendrixwarriors.com

Hendrix defeats Ozarks, 3-1; wins second in a row

CONWAY, Ark. - The previous four Hendrix-Ozarks (Ark.) matchups went to double overtime. Not Wednesday. The Warriors dominated possession for much of 90 minutes at Warrior Soccer Field and ended with a 3-1 win in the second meeting between the squads in seven days. The Orange and Black improved to 8-1-3 all-time in the series and are unbeaten (7-0-3) in the last 10 meetings. Hendrix (2-1-1) has scored eight goals in its last two contests, both wins. Read more

With Conway Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

