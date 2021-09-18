What's up: Leading stories in Conway

Hendrix defeats Ozarks, 3-1; wins second in a row

CONWAY, Ark. - The previous four Hendrix-Ozarks (Ark.) matchups went to double overtime. Not Wednesday. The Warriors dominated possession for much of 90 minutes at Warrior Soccer Field and ended with a 3-1 win in the second meeting between the squads in seven days. The Orange and Black improved to 8-1-3 all-time in the series and are unbeaten (7-0-3) in the last 10 meetings. Hendrix (2-1-1) has scored eight goals in its last two contests, both wins. Read more